Grid Collapse: Anambra, Enugu Seek Alternative Power Supply

Governments of Anambra and Enugu states have embarked on strategies to improve electricity supply services in their areas, as a way to mitigate the effect of recurring national grid collapse in their states.

Acting Managing Director of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Dr. Ernest Mupwaya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the company had deployed advanced information and communication technology (ICT) systems to constantly monitor its network.

He said the applications would assist to detect upcoming and instant electrical faults within its franchise area. The Chairman, Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), Mr Chijioke Okonkwo, said that with the Enugu State Electrification Law 2023 and electrification master-plan, the state would be a hub for electricity generation and distribution.

Following the handover, Mainpower, a subsidiary of the EEDC, took over the electricity distribution operations in Enugu State after it was presented with an interim operating licence to distribute electricity in Enugu State by EERC.

Commissioner for Power and Water Resources in Anambra, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka, said the state government was putting in place strategies that would reduce its dependence on power from the national grid.

He said the national grid source was no longer sustainable given its persistent failures, and stated that there is an ongoing legislative framework for a law that would establish the Anambra Power Market and Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

He said: “These options may be expensive at the point of installation but they have long term cost and reliability benefits. “These energy mix options will take households and small businesses away from the national grid; and leave Industries and heavy equipment users on the hydro and therma powered national grid supply.”

