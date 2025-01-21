New Telegraph

January 21, 2025
Grey List: Tinubu Assures Of Fulfilling All Anti-Money Laundering Laws

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the firm commitment of the Federal Government to completing all items on the Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation (AML/CFT/CPF) action plan by the deadline of May 2025, a pre-requisite condition for the country to exit the grey list.

Beyond fulfilling the action plans stipulated by the Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) respectively, Tinubu said the country’s strategic objective was much more than the fulfilment of GIABA and FATF mandates.

The president stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the national AML/ CFT/ CPF compliance summit organized by the National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). The president was, represented by Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria( SFG).

Details later…

