Gregorian Club Felicitates Okeneye On Conferment Of Honorary Doctorate Degree

The General Secretary of the prestigious Gregorian Club, Prince Christopher Odianarewo, has extended warm congratulations to the Chairman of the Club, Hon. Saheed Okeneye, on the conferment of the title Distinguished Fellow and an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the Institute of Leadership, Manpower, and Management Development.

In a statement at the weekend, Odianarewo described the honour as “well deserved and long overdue,” citing Hon. Okeneye’s unwavering commitment to leadership excellence, community development, and the upliftment of the Gregorian Club’s vision.

“This is not just a personal achievement for Hon. Saheed Okeneye,” the statement read, “but a proud moment for the entire Gregorian Club family. “His leadership has been a beacon of integrity, consistency, and progressive thinking.

We are not surprised that such a reputable institute has recognised his contributions to nation-building and organisational development.”

