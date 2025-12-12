…Greets Ekwunife’s Successful Career At 55

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Uche Ekwunige as she clocks 55 today. Presidential spokesman, in a release wrote: “Senator Ekwunife had built a successful career in banking before venturing into politics.

“In 2007, she was elected to the House of Representatives for the Anaocha/ Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency, a position she retained in 2011.

“In 2015, she was elected as Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, and later returned to the Senate in 2019, serving as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation.

Recently, she was the APC’s deputy governorship candidate in the Anambra election. “The President joins the friends and family of Senator Ekwunife to celebrate the philanthropist whose leadership has impacted communities at the state and national levels.”