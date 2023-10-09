New Telegraph

Greenwood Scores First Getafe Goal In Draw With Celta Vigo

Mason Greenwood scored his first LaLiga goal in Getafe’s 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Greenwood put the visitors 2-1 up in the 33rd minute with a first-time, far post finish, his first senior goal since January 2022 after a month-long suspension at Manchester United amid a criminal case due to allegations of attempted rape and assault, which was discontinued in February.

Earlier, Borja Mayoral had put Getafe ahead after just two minutes, Lago Aspas had missed a penalty and Jonathan Bamba had levelled for Celta before Getafe defender Domingos Duarte was sent off.

Greenwood’s goal put 10-man Getafe in front but their lead lasted just nine minutes, with Celta forward Jorgen Strand Larsen making it 2-2 before half-time.

Greenwood was replaced in the 61st minute, as coach Jose Bordalas introduced defensive midfielder Mauro Arambarri.

The on-loan forward has now made five LaLiga appearances for Getafe – two as a starter – since joining on loan from United on September 1.

