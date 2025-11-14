Greensprings Schools Director Commends US-Based AJ Tennis International

The director of the Greensprings Schools, Mrs Lai Koiki, yesterday in Lagos, poured encomiums on the US-based AJ Tennis International for the vision and the energy with which the foundation was pursuing the “Better Nigeria through Sports” project.

Speaking at the Lekki Campus hall where Mr Tolu Adeleye, an American of Nigerian origin who is president of the foundation gave a talk on the Hedonic and Eudemonic value theories postulated by the philosopher Aristotle, Mrs Koiki said, such interaction was necessary for our youth to focus on values such as good morals, education, concern for others and kindness which impact the society positively.

Adeleye also emphasised the need for Nigeria’s youth to imbibe the concept of the three Cs – Curiosity for the world, concern for the world and confidence to impact the world.

A team of coaches later introduced the major strokes of tennis to 204 students in the school’s four-court tennis facility.