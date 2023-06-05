Greensprings School Wins Private School Games

Greensprings School Lagos has emerged overall champion at the just-ended Private School Games for U-11 pupils in private schools in and around Lagos State.

Greensprings showed class against strong opposition from Lagos preparatory schools, Corona school and St Saviour’s Private School between May 23rd and May 25th, carting home 11 Gold, six Silver and six Bronze medals in the private school games featuring Football, Swimming, Athletics and video games.

An apparently excited MD/CEO of School Games, Adeyemi Egbeoluwa, applauded Greensprings and other Private Schools for showing discipline and friendship while fighting for honours at Union Bank sports ground, National Stadium O’Jez swimming pool Lagos and Yaba Tech playground.

The amiable Egbeoluwa described the games as a huge success while revealing plans for bigger and more fascinating U-16 games (Private Secondary Schools) in Lagos in the next few weeks.

While thanking the likes of Just Right, Ridgewell Construction Limited, Chicken Republic and others committed to Private School sports development, Egbeoluwa appealed to the Government and corporate world to support Private School Sports Development as true sporting talents who could be world beaters abound there.

“It is obvious that quality athletes would emerge with an efficient and meticulous combination of quality education and sports if the Government and the corporate world do not turn their back on private school sports programmes,” he said.

“Worries over age cheating and poor results at International meets would be things of the past if private sports programmes are fully backed morally and financially by the Government, the corporate world and sports-loving individuals and groups.

“It is our resolve at School Games that hidden talent must be continuously discovered and nurtured through programmes like ours and there is no looking back.”