Greensprings School Wins Future Leaders Festival Football Event

Greensprings School Football team has emerged as this year’s winner of the Nigeria Future Leaders Festival Football Cup 2023.

The Greensprings School Football team at the semi-final stage defeated Supreme Education Foundation School 2-1 in the semi-finals played on Thursday at the Legacy Pitch I side the National Stadium, Lagos.

In the second semi-final, Well Spring College, Magodo, defeated Straightgate College via a penalty shootout after the game ended in a goalless draw.

Well Spring eventually emerged victorious 4-1 after the ensuing penalty shootout. But they lost in the grand finale to Green Spring 1-0.

For emerging champions of the football event, GreenSprings School will go home with a cash prize of N200,000, while second-placed team Well Spring gets an N100,000 cash prize and third-placed team will get N50,000.

The grand finale of the Nigeria Future Leaders Festival Cup, which involves other sports aside from football, has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 27, at the Volleyball Courts of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, where the event will be climaxed by the presentation of awards to various winners starting from 10am.