Greenplinth Africa Targets 8m Clean Cookstoves

Share

Greenplinth Africa has announced plans to distribute eight million clean cooking stoves to vulnerable residents and plant 300 million innovative trees across Lagos State as part of efforts to combat climate change.

The organisation’s Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Director of Marketing, Chief Godwin Nnabugwu, disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph on Thursday.

Nnabugwu decried the worsening effects of climate change and urged state governors to adopt proactive strategies to mitigate its impact, particularly through afforestation. He noted that restoring green cover could also help reduce insecurity by discouraging forced migration in search of greener pastures.

“The point we’re making is that we want sub-nationals to help us fight climate change,” he said. “Many of the conflicts we’re seeing today stem from people searching for greener pastures. Climate change is affecting everything — from flooding to food insecurity. Sub-nationals should not close their eyes to opportunities like tree planting, which can re-afforest their environment, create jobs, and restore balance.”

He commended Lagos State for taking the lead by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greenplinth Africa for the deployment of the clean cookstoves and tree planting initiative.

“We’ve already begun implementation in Lagos with a project retreat for our workforce, and 50 staff members have conducted baseline studies across all local government areas,” he said.

According to him, the clean cookstove initiative will be publicly launched on June 25, followed by a formal distribution kickoff on June 30 at Makoko, in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titi Oshodi.

“During the launch, our engineers will teach residents how to use the stoves, and beneficiaries will also be supported with monthly stipends of ₦10,000, which will be credited directly to their new bank accounts,” Nnabugwu said.

He noted that widespread tree felling and the use of harmful cooking methods have contributed significantly to ozone layer depletion and respiratory illnesses, especially among women.

“Our laboratory tests show that these stoves provide 90 percent efficiency and significantly reduce exposure to harmful smoke,” he said. “Women who previously relied on firewood or charcoal often suffered from respiratory conditions and body odour due to constant exposure to soot and sweat. With these stoves, we’re seeing health improvements and even better family relationships.”

Nnabugwu said the project has already received positive feedback, including stories of improved hygiene and personal wellbeing among past beneficiaries.

He added, “This initiative isn’t just about cooking — it’s about public health, climate action, and economic empowerment. It’s a win on every front.”

Share