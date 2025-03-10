Greenland To Hold Parliamentary Election Tuesday

A semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, Greenland will on Tuesday, March 11, hold a parliamentary election with independence, a key campaign theme after the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, said he wants control over the world’s biggest island.

Meanwhile, Greenland was a formal territory of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953, with Copenhagen controlling foreign affairs, defence and monetary policy.

Recent opinon polls showed that a majority of Greenlanders favour political and economic independence from its former colonial ruler.

However, the timing and the potential impact on living standards, with Denmark contributing just under $1 billion annually to the local economy.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph gathered that the island has a rich but largely untapped supply of resources, including ample rare earth minerals.

Trump sees Greenland’s strategic location as the shortest route from Europe to North America as vital for the U.S. ballistic missile warning system.

According to Greenland’s Domestic Affairs Ministry, out of Greenland’s 57,000 citizens, around 40,500 are eligible to vote.

It could be recalled that around 27,000 people voted in the last general election in 2021.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

