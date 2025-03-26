Greenhouse Gad: Nigeria Priotising Emission Reduction

Share

Nigeria has urged other African countries to cooperate on how to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from devastating ocean resources, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

As International Maritime Organisation (IMO) revises GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions strategy and sets critical targets requiring a significant and accelerated shift to zero-emission fuels, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Director -General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, last week charged maritime stakeholders across Africa to leverage the continent’s renewable energy potential to become a global leader in green shipping.

Target

It was revealed that the strategy’s target of 70 per cent reduction in absolute emissions would require average ship to reduce its GHG intensity by 90 per cent by 2040.

In 2024, the IMO made significant strides towards establishing a global framework for reducing GHG emissions from ships. At the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) 82 session, member states identified areas of convergence and produced a draft legal text for the proposed “mid-term measures.”

These mid-term measures, which build on existing short-term measures, include a goal-based marine fuel standard and a global maritime GHG emissions pricing mechanism.

Focus

The aim is to drive the shipping industry’s transition to net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. Meanwhile, as IMO is pursuing decarbonisation of global shipping, Nigeria has called on African countries to key into this initiative in order to ensure green shipping and sustainable maritime practices in the continent.

For instance, at the maiden Africa Strategic Summit on Shipping Decarbonisation, held in Abuja last week, Oyetola noted that as IMO is advancing efforts to adopt GHG emissions reduction strategy, Africa must assert its presence and safeguard its interests.

Priority

Ahead of the GHG emission target, Mobereola also emphasised that Africa must prioritise sustainable and responsible maritime practices in line with international frameworks as the continent develops.

According to Oyetola, “with over 90 per cent of global trade facilitated by maritime transport, reducing GHG emissions from shipping is not just an environmental necessity, but an economic imperative.

“Africa must ensure that its voice is heard, and its interests safeguarded in shaping policies that impact our economies and livelihoods.

Shipping decarbonisation goes beyond just shipping as it touches various sectors of the economy and livelihoods. “Decarbonising the shipping industry must be pursued in a manner that is just and equitable, ensuring that no African nation is left behind.”

Advantage

Furthermore, the minister said that Africa’s maritime sector was uniquely positioned to leverage its strategic geographic advantage, renewable energy potential and growing port infrastructure development to become a global leader in green shipping, stressing that this requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders to align investments with sustainability and economic growth.

Also, Mobereola explained that the shipping industry accounted for approximately three per cent of global GHG emissions, contributing to climate change.

In addition, the director general noted that the environmental concerns arising from these emissions had created a sense of urgency, driving the world to focus on shipping decarbonisation and Africa must not be left behind. Mobereola stressed that the focus of the two-day summit is on Africa’s cooperation regarding the

The decisions we make today will shape the future of our maritime industry

IMO’s GHG strategy and the basket of mid-term measures, ensuring a just and equitable transition for the continent and enhancing its technical capacity for climate action.

He explained: “The decisions we make today will shape the future of our maritime industry and our contribution to global climate goals. This summit provides a unique opportunity to align our regional strategies with international frameworks while addressing Africa’s challenges and opportunities.”

Key presentations at the summit include “IMO’s Journey So Far in Its GHG Reduction Strategy” by the Chairman of the IMO’s MEPC and Alternate Permanent Representative of Liberia to the IMO, Dr. Harry Conway and “The Role of Africa’s Maritime Administrations in Shaping Shipping Decarbonisation” by the President of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA), Mr. John Oming’o.

Also, Oming’o highlighted the benefits of decarbonisation to include, reduction of global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, job creation in renewable energy, ship building, research and development, improved air quality near ports and coastal cities, port modernisation for clean and efficient logistics, green fuel production hubs, among others.

Adoption

In July 2023, IMO member states adopted the 2023 IMO strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships, with enhanced targets to tackle harmful emissions.

The revised IMO GHG strategy, adopted at the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80) includes an enhanced common ambition to reach net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping by or around, i.e. close to 2050, a commitment to ensure an uptake of alternative zero and near-zero GHG fuels by 2030, as well as indicative check-points for international shipping to reach net-zero GHG emissions for 2030 (by at least 20 per cent, striving for 30 per cent) and 2040 (by at least 70 per cent, striving for 80per cent).

IMO strategy

In particular, the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy envisages a reduction in carbon intensity of international shipping (to reduce CO2 emissions per transport work), as an average across international shipping, by at least 40 per cent by 2030.

The new level of ambition relates to the uptake of zero or nearzero GHG emission technologies, fuels and/or energy sources: they are to represent at least 5 per cent, striving for 10 per cent, of the energy used by international shipping by 2030.

Last line

The Greenhouse Gas emissions and their impact on Nigerian waters, which include climate change effects like rising sea levels, flooding and water quality degradation, are posing risks to coastal regions and ecosystems.

