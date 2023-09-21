Greener Tomorrow: Transcorp Promotes Waste Management, Recycling in Schools

Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp”), Nige- ria’s largest listed diversified conglomerate renowned for its investments in the power, hospitality and energy sectors, has embarked on a groundbreaking environmental Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

The group yesterday launched an initiative aimed at sensitising schools across the country on proper waste management and recycling, fostering a greener and more sustainable future for Nigeria. Employees from various Transcorp companies in Nigeria; Transcorp Plc, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Transcorp Power Limited, Transafam Power Limited, and Transcorp Energy Limited passionately participated in the project.

The dedicated staff members visited two schools each across the different states they operate in, engaging with students and educators to raise awareness about the importance of responsible waste disposal and the advantages of recycling.

The project is aligned with Transcorp’s Africapitalism philosophy, which is embedded in its vision to power positive change within the environment the group operates.

In executing this environmental initiative, the Group has chosen to work through the leaders of tomorrow, by partnering with secondary schools, to instill a sense of environmental responsibility among the young generation, inspiring them to become champions of sustainable practices.