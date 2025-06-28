Green-White-Green Gone: Why Nigeria’s Best Athletes Are Choosing Other Flags

Nigeria’s track and field star, Favour Ofili, has recently made headlines by allegedly switching allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey, a move that has sparked mixed reactions. In this article, Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA discusses other athletes who have made similar decisions, the reasons behind these moves, and potential paths forward.

Nigeria’s track and field community, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, woke up to a rude shock that one of the country’s stars, Favour Ofili, had commenced a process for a switch of nationality from Nigeria to Turkey, citing past administrative failures by Nigerian authorities that affected her participation in two Olympic Games in Japan 2020 and Paris 2024.

Ofili was one of 14 athletes barred from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to administrative failures after the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) failed to complete mandatory pre-Games drug testing for athletes based in the United States.

Sadly, a similar incident occurred four years later when the same athlete suffered from another administrative failure. She was not registered for the 100m race, despite qualifying for the same event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she had only competed in the 200m, finishing 6th with a time of 22.24 seconds. She was also part of the Nigerian team in the 4×100m relay that achieved a season-best time of 42.70 seconds but did not proceed past the heats.

The news of Ofili’s switch was first shared by Jamaica-based journalist, Kayon Raynor, who revealed via X, “Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has switched allegiance to Turkey as of May 31, 2025.”

According to World Athletics rules, the 22-year-old will need to wait for three years without representing any nationality which will surely rule her out from taking part in the next two World Athletics Championships as well as continental meets like the African Championships and European Championships.

Mouth-watering offer from Turkey

While the athlete herself has already stated that the move was not financially motivated, information surrounding her switch suggests otherwise.

It was revealed that all the athletes approached by Turkey, including some Jamaican Olympic medalists, were promised an upfront payment of 500,000 US dollars, along with other monthly incentives, with the main target being the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, while elite athletes in Nigeria circuit including Ofili were offered 20,000 US Dollars as grant annually.

Also, while the Nigerian government doles out $ 5,000 for athletes who won gold at the last Olympics and Paralympics, Turkey gave out $ 531,638 to its gold medalists, a whopping 100 per cent difference.

According to Charles Himah, a former athletes’ representative for the AFN, if such offers come to his sister and she rejects them, he will go naked and swear at her.

“Truly, this is no longer about AFN. Our government and private sector have to wake up to help our sports grow,” he said.

“Qatar paid $350k, Bahrain paid $300k, Saudi Arabia paid $500k, and all these payments are at the Asia Games and not the Olympics or World Championships; meanwhile, athletes who won a gold medal at the African Games got $5k. This is to inform you that the Qatar payment is seven times more than what our Federal Government paid. We cannot compete with them, and I won’t be surprised if more athletes followed Ofili.”

AFN’s reaction

The AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, said in a statement that just like every other sports-loving person in Nigeria, on the continent and beyond, he and his newly elected board read and heard Ofili’s desire to change nationality from the media.

“If this is true, it is sad, disheartening and painful, but we have yet to get any official statement from her or any correspondence from World Athletics (WA), on her request. She is a promising athlete with huge potential.”

“The AFN and the National Sports Commission (NSC) have been working hard to get athletics and other sports in the country back on track and to show that both bodies are matching goals, objectives and words with action. Ofili has already been paid her training grant for this year.

“From the moves we have been making to get her fully prepared and back to the big athletics family, and her response, it’s also clear that she has been preparing and working on her newfound Turkish love. She is old enough to decide what’s best for her, but it’s painful and hard to take for us; however, we will not stop her. She is still our child, sister and daughter.

“We want to apologise to Nigerians, the NSC and the millions of people around the world who hold the sport and country in high esteem for this sad development.

“Despite our inadequacies, on several occasions, she shunned the national trials, and even when she came, she selected the events she preferred to compete in.

“At the 2024 African Championships in Cameroon, she refused to compete in the 100m after running in the heats, claiming that the organisers did not provide the right atmosphere for competition. She also did not turn up for the last African Games in Accra, Ghana.

“No doubt Ofili is one of the best of our athletes in recent times, but she is difficult to deal with. The AFN has its issues, but we are getting along well with other top athletes and are still thriving within the system. We wish her well in whatever she is doing and wherever she is going.”

Past precedents

There have been some past athletes who abandoned Nigeria to compete for another country with the number uncountable.

Edidiong Ofonime Odiong

Before the 2015 African U-20 championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nigerian athletes were camped at the NYSC Camp in Sagamu. Among them were notable athletes like Oluwatobi Amusan, the current world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, and Ese Brume, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist in the women’s long jump. The camp also included Olympians like Divine Oduduru, as well as African champions such as Kelechi Nwanaga and Praise Idamadudu.

Inside the same camp, Edidiong Ofonime Odiong, who was the 400m African Youth champion in 2013 for Nigeria and finished 6th in the 400m at the previous World U-20 championships in 2014, was part of the team. She also anchored Nigeria’s 4x400m relay team to a 5th-place finish. Unfortunately, she had to excuse herself from the camp to return to Cross Rivers, her home state, allegedly due to illness. This reporter was a regular visitor to the team’s camp during this time.

It came as a big surprise to the then-president of the AFN, Solomon Ogba, to be informed of the athlete’s imminent switch of allegiance to another country, Bahrain.

The news was a hard pill for both the AFN president, and the Technical Director of the federation at the time, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd) to swallow, but there was nothing they could do about it as the athlete went ahead to compete for her adopted country just a year later in 2016 at the World U-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, and on July 23, 2016, Odiong would go on to win a stunning gGold in the women’s 200m for Bahrain with a time of 22.84secs, faster than any other Nigerian woman apart from Blessing Okagbare, Senior or Junior, has run since 2012, with Okagbare running the then African Record of 22.04secs in 2018.

Salwa Eid Naser

Born Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu, Salwa Eid Naser is the 2019 World 400m champion with the third-fastest time in history (48.14secs). She also won World Championship bronze in the mixed 4x400m relay and was the 2017 World 400m silver medallist.

The sprinter switched allegiance to Bahrain in 2014 at age 16, converting to Islam and changing her name. When asked about her move in 2017, she said the “past three years have been a great transition” and declined to comment on her relationship with the AFN.

Born in Onitsha to a Nigerian mother and Bahraini father, her family moved to Bahrain before she turned 14, where she discovered better opportunities to develop her sprinting career.

She had since won the gold medal in 400m at the 2019 Doha World Championships, and as recently as last year, the silver medal in the 400m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Others who competed for Bahrain are Moussa Ali Issa (Precious Moses), Iman Isa Jassim and Basira Sharifa Nasir.

Annette Echikunwoke – USA

The case of Echikunwoke was different as after competing for the United States of America, she decided to switch back to her parents’ country, Nigeria and remain the African Record holder in women’s hammer throw.

Echikunwoke was among the 14 athletes disqualified from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to AFN’s negligence in setting up drug tests. Despite providing her location six times when requested, no officials came to conduct the required tests, leaving her and other Nigerian athletes unable to compete.

Born in Ohio to Nigerian parents, she initially chose to represent Nigeria in 2020 but switched to the United States after the Tokyo Olympics debacle, going on to make history with her Olympic silver medal at the 2024 Olympics, becoming the first American woman to win medal in the event. She holds the African record with a throw of 75.49m while she was in Nigeria and was a former NCAA champion at the University of Cincinnati.

Femi Ogunode

Femi Ogunode is a former holder of the Asian 100m record (9.91secs) and a double Asian Games champion in 2010 and 2014. He has won multiple titles at Asian Championships, Military World Games, and other continental competitions.

Ogunode was left off Nigeria’s final rosters for the 2007 All-Africa Games and 2008 Olympics despite qualifying, with AFN explaining the decision. Following these disappointments, he accepted Qatar’s offer to compete internationally.

Born in Ondo City, he moved to Qatar in 2009 and became only the second athlete in Asian Games history to win both 200m and 400m at the same competition, following his 2010 double gold in Guangzhou.

Francis Obikwelu

The first prominent athlete to dump Nigeria for another country was Francis Obikwelu, a silver medalist in the men’s 100m with a time of 9.86secs at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, for his adopted country, Portugal, setting a European record that stood for nearly 17 years. He was the first male athlete to win both 100m and 200m at the European Championships and was voted European Male Athlete of the Year in 2006.

Obikwelu revealed he was frustrated out of Nigeria by AFN officials’ unjust treatment during and after the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Despite being ranked world number two, officials dismissed his knee injury complaints, forcing him to compete until the semifinals and causing further damage.

“I went to AFN and was told that money had been approved for me, but they didn’t know where the money was. You can see the frustration I went through,” Obikwelu said, explaining his decision to represent Portugal.

“I had to go to Portugal. I bear no grudge against anyone, and Nigeria remains my country.”

Glory Alozie – Spain

Glory Alozie was a world-class hurdler who won gold at the 2002 European Championships and multiple World Indoor Championship silver medals. She was twice African champion and held African and Commonwealth records in the 100m hurdles.

Alozie switched to Spain in 2001, citing youthfulness and pressure from her Valencia club teammates as reasons for the decision. She later apologised to Nigerians, saying she didn’t understand the implications of her choice at the time.

“I am not happy that I dumped Nigeria for Spain. I didn’t know the implication of that action until much later,” she said, expressing regret over her decision to change allegiance.

Other Sporting stars who dumped Nigeria

Daniel Igali

The biggest athlete in the history of Canadian wrestling remains the current Bayelsa State’s Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, who left Nigeria to team up with Canada.

Igali won Canada’s first and only Olympic gold medal in men’s wrestling at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He was a three-time NAIA champion with a perfect 116-0 collegiate record and later became president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation.

Igali came to Canada as captain of Nigeria’s wrestling team for the 1994 Commonwealth Games but remained in the country seeking refugee status due to political unrest in Nigeria. He acquired Canadian citizenship in 1998.

The wrestler went on to make history for Canada while later giving back to Nigerian wrestling, becoming the first elected president of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation in 2013 and helping improve the sport’s profile in his birth country.

Emmanuel Olisadebe

After starting his career in Nigeria with now defunct Jaspers Football Club, Emmanuel Olisadebe moved to Poland and was later approached by the Polish government to play for them on the international stage, a decision the player said was difficult for him to take.

“It was a very difficult decision for me to take, but I never regretted taking it,” he told our correspondent recently.

“It was a great feeling playing for Poland at the World Cup, it’s every player’s dream to play on the world stage, so when I had the opportunity, I decided to take it and I never regretted it.

“Deciding to play for Poland was a split decision. I was contacted to see if I would like to play for Poland. Initially, I thought it was a joke, but when I realised they were serious about it, I said yes. I was then asked if I had starred for Nigeria before, and I told them no and after carrying out their investigation, I was given the go-ahead, and at that point, there was no going back.”

There are some other football players like John Fashanu, Manuel Akanji, Bukayo Saka, Jamal Musiala and others who are all making waves for other countries apart from Nigeria.

Experts call for urgent reforms

There have been different opinions about the reason(s) why athletes dumped the country for another, with some current and past athletes giving their opinions, while some are already talking about what may happen in the future.

Olusoji Fasuba

A former African record holder in the men’s 100m, Olusoji Fasuba, while speaking on a Radio Programme monitored by our correspondent in the wake of the Ofili issues, expressed his disappointment at the events which played out before reports alleging that Ofili had switched national allegiance to Turkey.

Fasuba, while blaming the AFN, said he would back the athlete for whatever decision she has taken, as he expressed fear that other athletes might go the same way.

“If a high-profile athlete like Ofili can do such a thing, it just kind of tells other athletes that maybe this is a direction in which we should be pulling,” he said.

“When they claim to pay you training grants, the question there is, how much is this training grant? Have you done this consistently? For how many years have you received the training grants? There are a lot of things. Sometimes they may pay you $5,000 or $10,000 and think that’s enough to get you an Olympic medal. Sorry, that’s a joke. That is a complete joke.

“I support her (Ofili) wholeheartedly because she was treated unfairly. The person responsible for that mistreatment is still on the board, and there has been no consequence for their actions. If there had been a penalty, I might consider that she was at fault. However, given the circumstances, it is clear that what happened to her was wrong. It is troubling that the individual who treated her this way remains in a position of authority or on the board.”

“She’s going to have that fear. She will never run fast again if she has that mindset that that person is still there. So, I think I support her 100 per cent, and I think she made the right choice on this occasion.”

Segun Toriola

Retired table tennis star, Segun Toriola, in his submission about athletes leaving the country, said they are adults and surely have the right to their decision.

“For me, anyone who decided to dump Nigeria would have already weighed the options and seen that there is no longer a future for him or her in the country,” he said.

“The way the country at times treats their athletes, such a person would have seen that what would be their gain after retirement, they are all adults, and they have the right to their decision.

“Also, the way we handle sports in Nigeria, I don’t think it gives the option for athletes and players to make such a decision to represent another country. There are no plans for them later in the future.

“It is a known fact that you are as good as your current result, and people and the government tend to see you when you are reigning as an athlete. What happens to you after that, because you cannot be in sport forever. For me, it is very sad. I had offers when I was playing, but I just believed in my country. We all cannot be the same; it is their personal decision.

“If we do not copy what the other countries are doing by investing in our sports, then we will see more people going the way of Ofili and the likes that have already departed the country for other countries. Let’s use Europe as an example. They are seriously investing in sports, and the most important thing for them is to keep the youth busy, when you do that, you are reducing crime in the country, and I hope we can do that. I will implore the National Sports Commission to do something about how we handle sports in Nigeria.”

He cited examples of some national team athletes like Bode Abiodun and Michael Oyebode, who allowed their children to compete for other countries, with Abiodun’s son, Thiago, currently No. 3 in Portugal and Oyebode’s son, John, who is already a star for Italy’s table tennis national team.

Toriola added: “Bode Abiodun playing for Portugal, the father wanted him to play for Nigeria, but when he looked at the benefits of him playing for Nigeria, he decided to let him play for Portugal. That decision took him two to three years. Imagine if the two boys, Thiago and John, are part of the current Nigeria Table Tennis team, who will be able to stand us in Africa with someone like Aruna Quadri in the team?”

Maxwell Kumoye, a journalist, has called on the government to try and do something to improve funding for sports in the country.

“As the popular saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine, or a journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step. The Federal Government, the National Assembly and the National Sports Commission must review our sports policies, incentives and reward packages to rekindle elite athletes’ confidence and commitment to the country,” he said.

“It’s commendable that the Government has improved sports funding in the last two years, and athletes are getting training grants ahead of major competitions. But the figures are a far cry compared to what Turkey, the USA, the UK, Germany, Morocco and South Africa are offering their top athletes.

“We cannot deny the fact that sports are under-funded from all three tiers of government and the private sector. Our sporting infrastructures are in a sorry state, the training of technical officials is lagging, and the much-needed investors are not forthcoming.

“The time to take this bold and decisive step to correct these inadequacies is now, not tomorrow.”