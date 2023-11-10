Green Republic Farms Emerges Winner In Sterling Bank’s Agropitch

Winners have emerged in the Agropitch organised by Sterling Bank Limited, winning over N30 million cash prizes. Green Republic Farms Limited run by Baliqees Salaudeen who emerged overall winner got five million cash prize and a scholarship to the Lagos Business School.

Green Republic Farms Limited is a youth and women-led enterprise. The Agropitch grand finale took place during the Sterling Bank’s Africa Agric Summit 6th Edition themed ‘Empowering Innovations: A Confluence of Capital, Vision and Agribusiness Enterprise,’ held in Lagos.

Others in the top five list include OG Capital run by Godwin Adoga, Duketrah Fisheries by Bidemi Oloro- kooba, Kernelic Resources by Amajuoyi Ikechukwu and Eden-Acres Integrated Farm run by Ozioma On- wordis, who all got N5m each.

In his welcome address, the Group Head, Agric & Solid Minerals Finance, Sterling Bank Plc, Dr. Olushola Obikanye, said that agriculture was at the heart of the five sectors of the economy that the bank was focusing on. He said: “A visionary leadership at Sterling Bank Plac had selected five sectors to focus on including, Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Agriculture is at the heart of the HEART acroymn. We have supported the agriculture value chain and this forum has provided valuable solutions through the assemblage of stakeholders. “The Agriculture Summit Africa has come to have a life of its own and it is Sterling Bank’s gift to the sector. “