Green Infrastructure: FG Eyes $10bn Grant From China

As part of efforts to ensure prompt actu – alisation of People’s Republic of China’s $51 billion commitment to green infrastructure in Africa, the Federal Government has identified pathways for Nigeria to access at least $10 billion in funding to boost key products expected to turnaround the country’s economy.

The Director-General (DG), Nigeria- China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, stated that the move would be laudable and apt in driving the country’s economy considering the strategic role China plays in the global economy.

He said that People’s Republic of China and the Federal Government of Nigeria convened an inter-ministerial meeting to strengthen the implementation of agreements reached during the 2024 FOCAC Summit and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China.

According to him, the meeting was hosted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and emphasised the urgency of converting memorandums of understanding (MOUs) into actionable projects that benefit all Nigerians.

Tegbe pointed out that the meeting, which was chaired by the Director of Regions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa, was enriched with contributions from key representatives from various ministries and agencies.

He noted that the discussions were centered on advancing Nigeria’s priorities in agriculture, digital economy, and infrastructure.

It also addressed bottlenecks hindering implementation, with actionable steps outlined to fast-track projects, improve legal frameworks, and prioritise value-added exports to China.

Tegbe highlighted NCSP’s pivotal role in coordinating efforts to ensure the MOUs evolve into projects that create jobs, stimulate the economy, and enhance citizens’ lives.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s strategic opportunity to leverage this partnership for sustainable development and emphasised the importance of collaboration across government ministries.

