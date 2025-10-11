Green Falcons Set For Leopardess Cracker

The Nigeria Rugby League Associ- ation women’s national team, the Green Falcons, is ready for their second battle in a two-game friendly series against the Leopardess of Ghana on October 11, 2025, at the Alaro City Inter- national Rugby Pitch, Lekki, Lagos State. The Green Falcons defeated the Ghanaian ladies with a dominant 40-0 score- line in the first test game.

Lauretta Bayere and Faustina Akeje combined for two tries each to lead the Nigeria Rugby League Association wom- en’s national team, the green falcons, in tries. Adaeze Innocent registered 1 try and 3 conversions for ten points to stamp the Green Falcons’ domination in the game.

The game serves as preparation for the Green Falcons’ participation in the inaugural World Series, where they will face Ireland for a place in the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Speaking on the team’s readiness, Isah LS, the general manager of the Nigeria Rugby League Association, revealed that preparations are in three phases to ensure holistic planning and execution.

“We are currently in camp, and we had our first friendly against Ghana, and the second is coming up on the 11th. We have broken down the training into three sec- tions to ensure we are effective in all sections. First was to iron out any frictions, the one we are working on now will be tested at the weekend in the second game.”

Nigeria’s Green Falcons are the current Rugby League champions of the Middle East and Africa. Canada will host Fiji, Ireland, and Nigeria in the inaugural World Series to determine the final spot for the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea at the end of next year.