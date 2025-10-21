Green Falcons captain Blessing Aladeyelu, alongside 18 other players, arrived in Canada, venue of the 2025 International Rugby League’s IRL Women’s World Series.

The Nigeria national women’s Rugby League team arrived in Canada and will battle Ireland in the first game of the IRL World Series. Also, the Green Fa todaylcons will play against Fiji or host Canada if they defeat Ireland in the first game today.

The team qualified for the IRL women’s Rugby League World Series after becoming the Middle-East and Africa champions, defeating Ghana and Kenya.

The final and the thirdplace matches will come up on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton. The final will be between the winners of the first matches. This is Nigeria’s inaugural participation in the International Rugby League women’s World Series.