Green Falcons Beat Ghana, Set For Inaugural World Series

The Nigeria Rugby League Association women’s national team, the Green Falcons, on Saturday completed the double against the Leopardess of Ghana, defeating the visitor 24-8 at the Alaro City International Rugby Pitch, Lekki, Lagos state.

The Green Falcons defeated the Ghanaian ladies with a dominant 40-0 scoreline in the first test game played on Tuesday, October 7, but found their opponent more determined in the second game, with Ghana coming out with more motivation to get a win.

The two games serve as preparation for the Green Falcons’ participation in the inaugural World Series, where they will face Ireland for a place in the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Nigeria’s Green Falcons are the current Rugby League champions of the Middle East and Africa.

Speaking after the game, the captain of the Nigeria side, Blessing Aladeyemi, said that despite not getting the results they were looking for, the game already showed them where to correct as they continue their preparation for the World Series.

“Now we have to go back to our board to be able to finalise the mistakes, the things that we didn’t do right, so that we can be able to do better once we get to Canada,” she said. “I trust my teammate, I trust everybody, I trust my management, I trust my coach as well because they’ve put in the work, and we are fit enough, 100% ready for the Canada game.”

Also speaking with journalists, the Managing Director of Alaro City, Yomi Ademola, expressed joy about the performance of the girls and said they are happy to be part of the success of the team and will continue to put in the effort to make them successful at the World Series.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, also hailed the team as he assured them of government support ahead of the World Series.

In his goodwill message, the former Ogun State commissioner for Sport said: “I congratulate the Rugby League family in Nigeria on the huge success achieved, and all the brilliant effort on how our nation can benefit from this beautiful sport, while creating empowerment for our boys and girls alongside our men and women. “On the International Day for the Girl Child, the victories recorded by the Green Falcons even make it sweeter.”