Green Energy: What Nigeria Should Do To Attract More Funding

Nigeria should show more transparency in the utilisation of the already accessed green energy development fund so that it can attract a substantial part of the $2.2 trillion green energy fund, Head, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Rite Foods Limited, Mr Ekuma Eze, has said.

He noted that Nigeria had already accessed some funds for green energy development but added that there is the need for organization in the execution of the projects.

Speaking with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also said Nigeria and Africa should now appropriate the current less em- phasis on green energy by some western countries to lead in that area.

Eze said: “I think the funds we’ve attracted, we are making judicious use of it, all right? Of course, not also underplaying the fact that we need more transparency. We need to be better organized, you know? What I think is Africa can really lead the world when it comes to sustainability in the next few years.

How? How? We have the human resources. We have the material resources. “We have the raw materials. We have the natural endowments that we can liberate. We have conducive weather conditions that we can leverage to lead the world when it comes to sustainability.

“Look at the US with the cur- rent administration of the US. USpolicy towards sustainability now is not as strong as it used to be, okay? It’s an opportunity for us in Africa to surely discipline that area. We can actually do that, you know? And attract more funds. And attract more funds. We can plant more trees. We can stop deforestation.

I mean, we have all it takes to do that.” He added: “What amount of money has been earmarked or targeted globally to encourage countries to fall in line with climate change regulations and this green energy adaptation? I think Nigeria in some way is already taking advantage of all of this, but we can also accelerate, you know.

I mean, there are many projects in the Federal Ministry of Environment that are being funded from such green funds. “You know, interventions from the multilateral agencies and all of that. Things coming towards us free of charge but again. We can always do better.

Nigeria was one of the very few countries that submitted their nationally determined contribution when it comes to certain targets and all of that. “Nigeria was among the very first countries in the world to do that.

So, it’s not as if we are lag- ging behind in some of this. It is the fact that when we have rules, we need to enforce them. When we enforce it, people will get more serious with it.”

The International Energy Agency Investment in its annual World Energy Investment report, stated that clean technologies – renewables, nuclear, grids, storage, low-emissions fuels, efficiency and electrification – is on course to hit a record $2.2 trillion this year.

It added that this reflects not only efforts to reduce emissions but also the growing influence of industrial policy, energy security concerns and the cost competitiveness of electricity-based solutions. “Globally, spending on lowemissions power generation has almost doubled over the past five years, led by solar PV.

Investment in solar, both utility-scale and rooftop, is expected to reach $450 billion in 2025, making it the single largest item in the global energy investment inventory.

Battery storage investments are also climbing rapidly, surging above $65 billion this year,” it said. Eze said that his company had invested heavily on green energy, adding that sustainability is the way forward. He noted that everybody was impacted by global warming and warned of the destructive and devastating impacts of climate change.

“And so, if we don’t take deliberate actions to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, then we are the ones that will suffer it and the new generations to come. So, that’s why responsible individuals and organizations are driving towards greener energy sources to ensure that we minimize greenhouse gases and reduce global warming.

“Global warming comes with concomitant effects. Flooding is part of it. Weather change is part of it. There’s a whole lot of it. Even though here in Africa, we contribute insignificantly to the entire global emissions.

But we are at the receiving end. So, whatever each and every one of us can do to ensure that we reduce greenhouse gas emissions, that’s the right start to take.

“Global warming can lead to debt and destruction of aquatic life and businesses. If you look at the Chad River Basin today, as an instance, and what it used to be like 30 years ago, you see that it’s shrinking, leading to desertification.

With more desertification, livestock farmers don’t have the vegetation to feed their animals. “That’s why you are seeing more migration down to the south, with all the effects: the header/farmer clashes.

That is death. It leads to displacement, poverty, and other negative conse- quences. Global warming leads to all manner of destruction of businesses, poverty, hunger, name it,” Eze said. He opined that Nigeria had good policy on energy transition, adding that policy is Nigeria’s problem here.

He said the major concern is the implementation of the policy and noted that there is the National Council on Climate Change that was set up by the fed- eral government.

“So, the question is, to what ex- tent are we implementing all the extant policies we already have? How are we holding individuals and corporations responsible for their actions? So, we have, in my opinion, we have enough policies, we have enough regulations in this direction.

But what we need to begin to address is implementation and enforcement,” he said. Eze said there is the need to punish errant companies, institutions and individuals, adding that such could be a deterrent to others indulging in anti-climate friendly operations and disposition.

“Talking about this implementation and enforcement, I’d like to see companies that have been fined for violating these climate change regulations. Correct.

That’s what the climate change council is supposed to do. That’s their work. They’re supposed to begin to assess the externalities of some of these corporations. To say they’re not getting it right here, correct it, or we do X, Y, Z.