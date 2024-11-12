Green Energy: ‘Good Template Imperative For Nigeria To Access Germany’s €4bn’

Share

An oil and gas analyst, Calista Mgbeomere, has called on the federal and state governments to come up with acceptable and comprehensive green energy transitioning blueprints so that Nigeria will not be denied access to Germany’s €4 billion investment in green energy projects across Africa by 2030.

She said that the blueprint should contain the national current energy situation, the challenges and strategic efforts, structures and modalities for transition to green energy.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, she also advised that financial structures should not only manned by people of integrity but also transparent enough to convince the donor agency for Nigeria’s access to the fund. Recall that it was announced that Nigeria would benefit from Germany’s ambitious €4 billion investment in green energy projects across Africa by 2030.

Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, announced the fund. He said: “Nigeria is making a bold move in its energy transformation by positioning itself to benefit from Germany’s €4 billion commitment to green energy projects across Africa by 2030.

“This initiative is fully aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable development—key pillars of his 8-point plan to revitalize Nigeria’s economy.”

The Director of Media and Corporate Communications at the National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Felix Ale, in a statement, also shared the insights following the German Federal Foreign Office H2 Diplo Study Tour, during which Nnaji, harped on the strategic importance of the collaboration.

