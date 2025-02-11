Green Economy: Transportation Receives Boost As C’River Govt Approves Electric Vehicles, Motorcycles, Tricycles

Share

Cross River State government has affirmed its lead role in the pursuit of green economy and climate change initiatives promotion with the approval for the purchase of Electric Vehicles (EVs), Motorcycles and Tricycles to modernise and boost its transport sector in line with Governor Senator Bassey Edet Otu’s commitment to transforming the state.

This development followed the approval for the procurement by the State Executive Council in its recent session presided over by the governor.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the State Green Economy Commission, Oden Ewa disclosed that Cross River is the Eco capital of Nigeria, adding that the nod from the Council is a demonstration of the state’s strategic steps towards achieving its green economy vision.

He further noted that if any state is to achieve a Netzero Green House Gas target in 2060 in Nigeria, it certainly will be Cross River State.

According to Ewa, who is also the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, the sector-wide approach to green economy will ensure sectoral development aspirations are in line with the state’s green economy vision in such areas as transportation, power, agriculture, and housing.

‘‘By integrating sustainable practices in power, agriculture, transportation, housing, industry, trade, and investment, the state aims to transition to an environmentally friendly and resilient economy,’’ said Ewa.

The Commissioner further disclosed that by aligning with the e-mobility initiative the state is not only doing so for environmental reasons – reducing fossil fuel usage, but also for economic reasons; reducing operational costs for public transportation.

Ewa also said this is expected in the long run to bring down the cost of transportation for the people by as much as 50% in line with the People’s First Agenda Otu’s administration.

‘‘The approval of the procurement of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) by the Cross River State Executive Council is a significant step towards achieving the state’s green economy vision.

“This move is expected to not only reduce the state’s carbon footprint but also provide a more efficient and cost-effective mode of transportation for its citizens,’’ noted Ewa.

Adding, ‘‘the benefits of this initiative are numerous, and the state is expected to reap significant benefits in the long run. The state’s commitment to climate action and the promotion of a green economy is evident in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a more sustainable mode of transportation.’’

Share

Please follow and like us: