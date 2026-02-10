Green Economy: ARCN Trains 200 Youths On Sustainable Aquaculture

The Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has commenced the 2026 Training of West African Youth on Aquaculture, with emphasis on sustainable fish farming using Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL).

Speaking at the opening ceremony held in Abuja, the ARCN Executive Secretary, Abubakar Adamu Dabban, informed that the programme is aimed at boosting youth employment, food security, and environmentally sustainable practices across the sub-region. He stressed that the training was strategically designed to address the twin challenges of youth unemployment and fish supply deficits in West Africa.

The ES identified production costs as a major challenge confronting fish farmers, stressing that BSFL technology offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional feed ingredients.

According to him, insect-based protein promotes waste recycling, reduces pressure on wild fish stocks, and lowers production costs while improving profitability for farmers.

He explained that the training was being implemented under ECOWAS youth employability and agricultural development initiatives, leveraging technologies developed by the Regional Centre of Excellence in Aquaculture in Nigeria for regional adoption.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Dabban urged the participants to maximise the opportunity, describing them as future employers and change agents in the aquaculture sector.

He also commended ECOWAS, CORAF, the implementing institutions, and other stakeholders for their sustained support for youth empowerment and agricultural transformation in West Africa.