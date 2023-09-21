Green cleaning products emit harmful chemicals –Study

A study has found that many cleaning products release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that could harm humans. The results of the study is published in the ‘ScienceDirect journal Chemosphere’. Conducted by the Environmental Working Group, the peer-reviewed study found that 530 unique VOCs were detected in 30 analysed products, including eco-friendly ‘green’ products with and without fragrances.

Of the 530 VOCs, 193 were considered health hazards based on either California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control Candidate Chemicals List or the European Chemical Agency’s Classification and Labeling Inventory. Green cleaning products should not contain hazardous chemicals, and so they are likely to pose fewer health risks.

They are also, typically, much safer and more suitable for use around people with weakened immune systems or health conditions. Green cleaning products are less hazardous for the environment, too. On average, fragrance-free ‘green’ products emitted four chemicals classified as hazardous, while ‘green’ products with a fragrance averaged 15 and conventional ones, 22.

“This study is a wake-up call for con- sumers, researchers, and regulators to be more aware of the potential risks associated with the numerous chemicals entering our indoor air,” said Alexis Temkin, a senior toxicologist at EWG. The primary cleaning products trade group, the American Cleaning Institute, emphasised that manufacturers have been working to reduce VOCs in products.

“The fact is, in California … regulators have placed limitations on the VOCs in most consumer products over the past three decades,” the ACI stated. “Industry has been working with government and regulators for decades to minimise VOC concentrations to keep them below levels that would be considered hazardous,” it added.