Green Bonds Performance Signifies Global Confidence In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the exceptional performance of the state’s latest bond issuances is a clear demonstration of global confidence in Lagos’ economy, governance structure, and long-term development vision.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony for the state’s Series III Green Bond and Series IV Conventional Bond, the governor noted that the overwhelming investor subscription underscored Lagos’ stability and its commitment to sustainable growth.

According to him, “The performance of our green bond is not just a financial milestone; it is a manifestation of global confidence in Lagos. This transaction speaks to our credibility, our preparedness, and our shared aspiration to build a resilient and sustainable city.”

Lagos recorded a combined bid book of ₦339 billion across both issuances, exceeding expectations. The ₦14.815 billion Series III Green Bond attracted ₦29.29 billion in bids, while the ₦200 billion Series IV Conventional Bond received ₦310.06 billion. The state activated its green-bond option to raise ₦230 billion, marking the largest sub-national bond issuance in Sub-Saharan Africa. The green bond also became the first ever issued by a subnational government in Nigeria, reinforcing Lagos’ role as a pioneer in climate-resilient financing.

Sanwo-Olu said the bond’s success reflects Lagos’ fiscal discipline, economic strength and commitment to environmental sustainability under the THEMES+ development agenda. “These results show trust — trust in our governance, trust in our transparency, and trust in our development trajectory,” he added.

He assured residents that the funds will be invested in critical infrastructure, including transportation, housing, healthcare, education, environmental sustainability and urban renewal, promising full transparency and accountability in their deployment.

The governor expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu; the Federal Ministry of Finance; the Debt Management Office; the Securities and Exchange Commission; the National Pension Commission; the Lagos State House of Assembly; the State Executive Council; and all technical partners for enabling the achievement.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that he was recently honoured with the Time Africa Impact Personality of the Year Award at the G20 Africa Impact Summit in Johannesburg, describing the recognition as a testament to Lagos’ rising global influence.

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, described the ₦14.815 billion green bond issuance as a landmark moment in Nigeria’s domestic capital market. He said the bond meets all international certification standards under the Climate Bonds Initiative and will fund SDG-aligned projects, including healthcare upgrades, solar energy installations, education infrastructure, food security programmes and transportation expansion.

He confirmed that the Series IV Conventional Bond successfully raised ₦230 billion, noting that investor appetite showed Lagos could raise between ₦300 billion and ₦500 billion in future issuances if regulatory limits allowed. Oluyomi attributed the success to the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as well as the support of the Lagos State House of Assembly, federal agencies and financial market stakeholders.

He also thanked local and international investors for their continued confidence in Lagos’ financial management and long-term development agenda.

The United Kingdom also applauded Lagos’ achievement. Representing the UK Deputy High Commissioner, Temilola Akinrinade, Private Sector Development Adviser at the Department for International Development (DFID), said Lagos and Nigeria “should be incredibly proud” of the milestone, which she noted reflects strong investor confidence and aligns with recent economic reforms under President Tinubu.

Akinrinade explained that the green bond signing followed years of collaboration between the UK government, Lagos State and Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSDA), which supported the development of the state’s green bond framework and project pipeline. She noted that countries worldwide are shifting toward long-term, climate-compatible financing, and green bonds provide affordable capital for projects that make economies cleaner and more resilient.

She added that the UK is proud to have supported three successful federal sovereign green bond issuances and continues to back major initiatives such as the Lagos Free Zone through a ₦53 billion InfraCredit guarantee. She also highlighted the partnership between the City of London and Lagos State to develop the Lagos International Financial Centre, a project she said has the potential to position Lagos as a leading regional capital market hub.

Akinrinade added that the massive oversubscription of Lagos’ issuances sends a global message that sub-national governments can access capital markets at scale, attract strong demand and issue high-quality green instruments.

“This creates real opportunities to mobilise capital for climate-resilient growth,” she said, congratulating Lagos once again for setting a precedent for other states and emerging markets.