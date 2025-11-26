Green Bonds: Battle Against Climate Change As Pathway Forward

As sub-national governments increasingly embrace green bond to confront escalating climate challenges, the instrument is becoming a crucial lifeline for overstretched infrastructure, energy systems and environmental assets. Green Bonds allow states to finance renewable energy, climate-resilient roads, clean transport and sustainable urban projects, leveraging private capital to bridge funding gaps and drive low-carbon development. In this piece, KAYODE OGUNWALE examines how other Nigerian states can follow Lagos State’s example in tackling climate change through green bond financing. Excerpts

A cross various regions globally, Green Bonds have developed into one of the most powerful financing tools for climate-smart development. They provide a structured, accountable and investor-friendly mechanism through which governments can raise capital exclusively for environmentally beneficial projects.

Now, Nigerian states are beginning to recognise their potential and Lagos is taking the lead. Lagos State last week recorded a historic breakthrough in climate financing with the issuance of its N14.815 billion Series 3 Green Bonds and N230 billion Series 4 Conventional Bonds under the State’s N1 trillion Debt and Hybrid Instruments Programme.

Beyond its scale, what stands out is the strategic thinking behind the issuance and the example it sets for other Nigerian sub-nationals navigating climate-related challenges. The dual Issuance was significantly oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence in Lagos State’s fiscal discipline, governance structure and sustainability agenda.

It marks a turning point not only for Lagos but for Nigeria’s broader effort to finance the transition to a climateresilient economy. For Lagos, this is more than a financial transaction; it is a deliberate step towards embedding climatesmart development into the foundation of public financing. It signals the state’s intention to shift from reactive environmental responses to preventive, long-term climate plan- ning funded not just by taxpayers but through sustainable capital market participation.

Understanding the Green Bonds Advantage

Green Bonds are fixed-income financial instrument specifically designed to mobilise funds for environ- mentally beneficial projects. Unlike conventional Bonds, Green Bonds require issuers to allocate proceeds strictly to projects that deliver climate mitigation or adaptation benefits. These may include renewable energy systems, energy-efficient buildings, clean transportation, waste recycling, reforestation, climate-resilient roads and water management systems.

Globally, Green Bonds has become a preferred tool for climate-aligned financing due to their transparency, accountability and measurable impact. Issuers must publish clear frameworks outlining eligible projects and submit annual reports detailing how funds are utilized, including measurable environmental outcomes such as emission reductions or energy savings.

This transparency has made Green Bonds appealing to investors seeking responsible, long-term, sustainability-aligned opportunities. Pension funds, asset managers and development institutions increas- ingly prioritize instruments that support environmental stewardship while providing stable returns making green bond a natural fit.

As climate impacts deepen and economic pressures rise, green bond are redefining how governments finance de- velopment, making them one of the critical tools in the global push for decarburization.

Why States Must Embrace Green Bonds

As climate pressures intensify across Nigeria from coastal flooding and rising temperatures to erosion, drought and aging infrastructure, the need for sustainable, long-term financing tools has never been more urgent. With public funds stretched thin, state governments must look beyond traditional revenue sources to confront escalating environmental challenges.

Green Bonds are emerging as one of the most credible and effective instruments for building climate-resilient economies. Across many states, the cost of climate damage now exceeds what yearly budgets can sustain. Flood management, renewable energy projects, clean transportation systems and resilient road networks require billions of naira.

Green Bonds offer a path to tap into private capital markets, providing access to funding far beyond what state allocations can accommodate. They also deliver cheaper and longer-term financing, as investors increasingly view green investments as low-risk, high-impact ventures.

Financing the Climate Transition

With public finances strained and infrastructure needs expanding, traditional funding approaches are no longer sufficient. According to global climate finance estimates, trillions of dollars are needed annually to address climate adaptation and mitigation.

Nigeria alone faces multibillion-naira climate financing gaps in areas such as flood control, resilient agriculture, renewable energy deployment and coastal protection. Green Bonds fill this gap by opening access to private capital funds that may otherwise have remained outside public-sector reach.

They attract institutional investors including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies that are seeking long-term investment vehicles with strong governance and environmental credibility.

By tapping into this pool of capital, governments gain the financial strength to scale renewable energy projects, expand low-carbon public transport systems, upgrade aging infrastructure, and improve water and waste systems all of which are

For states to succeed in Green Bonds issuance, certain fundamentals must be in place

central to climate resilience. Beyond mitigation, Green Bonds also support crucial adaptation interventions such as flood barriers, stormwater systems, drought-resilient crops, early warning systems and coastal reinforcement.

For Lagos, a state with over 22 million people living in one of the world’s most climatevulnerable coastal megacities, these interventions are no longer optional; they are necessary for survival.

Lagos Sets a National and Continental Record

At the signing ceremony, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed Lagos State’s latest bond issuances as a historic endorsement of the state’s vision for sustainable development and responsible governance.

Speaking at the Ministry of Finance/DMO bondsigning ceremony, he announced the successful execution of the Series 3 Green Bonds and Series 4 Conventional Bond under the state’s N1 trillion Debt and Hybrid Instruments Programme.

Lagos raised N14.815 billion through the Green Bonds the first-ever subnational Green Bonds in Nigeria after attracting bids of N29.29 billion, which the governor said reflects strong confidence in the state’s environmental agenda and its THEMES+ development strategy.

With a combined N338 billion in bids, Sanwo-Olu described the response as a resounding vote of confidence in Lagos State’s fiscal discipline and long-term growth plan, while extending appreciation to the Federal Government and key regulatory institutions.

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, highlighted the significance of the state’s achievement. The issuance marks Nigeria’s first-ever subnational green bond, Lagos State’s largest single bond issuance, and the biggest subnational bond issuance in Nigeria’s history.

The numbers reflect strong investor interest. The N14.815 billion Green Bonds attracted nearly twice its offer size, while the Series 4 Conventional Bonds recorded N310 billion in bids, allowing Lagos to close at N230 billion through a Green Shoe Option.

This level of investor enthusiasm reflects confidence in Lagos State’s governance, climate agenda and long-term economic prospects. Proceeds from the bonds will be channeled into a range of critical projects including: Highway expansion, strategic road construction, affordable housing, healthcare upgrades, solar power installations in schools and the development of agro-processing hubs aimed at strengthening food security.

Each of these investments aligns with environmental, social and developmental impact objectives. For Lagos, the move demonstrates how climate responsibility, fiscal discipline and smart capital mobilization can complement one another to drive sustainable development.

A Model for Other States

As climate change intensifies, Nigerian states must begin to think beyond traditional budgetary approaches. Green Bonds offer a pathway for states to finance climate-resilient infrastructure without overburdening public finances or accumulating unsustainable debt.

For states to succeed in Green Bonds issuance, certain fundamentals must be in place: A clear and robust Green Bonds framework, environmentally aligned projects, credible third-party certification, and transparent impact reporting.

While these requirements may appear demanding, Lagos has proven that with political will, strong governance structures and technical support, successful issuance is achievable.

For states such as Ogun, Rivers, Enugu, Kano, Kaduna and others facing varied climate challenges from erosion to desertification to flooding the green bond model offers an adaptable and scalable solution.

States can leverage Green Bonds to finance renewable energy in rural communities, develop flood barriers along the Niger and Benue rivers, implement clean mobility systems in urban centers, rehabilitate degraded lands, and strengthen health and agricultural systems against climate shocks.

A Path Toward a Climate-Resilient Nigeria’

Nigeria’s climate future hinges not only on national efforts but also on subnational action. Cities and states bear the brunt of climate risks from urban flooding in Lagos, to gully erosion in the South-East, desertification in the North, and disrupted agriculture across the Middle Belt.

Green Bonds provide a credible, globally recognised and investor-supported tool through which states can build the infrastructure and systems needed to protect vulnerable communities.

They align finance with development priorities, unlock new opportunities for economic transformation, and ensure that climate action is not just a federal responsibility but a collective national effort. The Lagos model demonstrates that sustainable financing is possible, scalable and attractive to investors when backed by strong governance.

Other Nigerian states now have the opportunity and responsibility to follow this path. For a nation increasingly threatened by climate extremes, the message is clear, the future must be green, and the financing must be smart.

Conclusion

For states across Nigeria, embracing Green Bonds is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Climate change is accelerating, infrastructure is aging, and public budgets are under immense pressure. Green Bonds offer a practical, credible and sustainable pathway for states to build climate-resilient economies, attract investment and protect communities.