Green Africa’s Operations Disrupted Over Airline-Lessor Disagreement

Green Africa Airways has announced the suspension of its operations until after the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays due to a sudden and unexpected development with its aircraft lessors.

The airline, which prides itself as Nigeria’s true low-cost carrier, stated that its dispute with the aircraft lessors has temporarily prevented flight operations for the next few days.

In a statement addressed to customers, Chief Executive Officer Babawande Afolabi said:

“In line with our commitment to transparency at Green Africa, I am reaching out to keep you informed of a sudden and unexpected development with our aircraft lessor that prevents us from operating our flights over the next few days.”

Afolabi further explained that, despite the airline’s efforts to manage the situation and avoid disruptions, it will not be able to operate until after the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and we sincerely apologise to our valued gCustomers who will be impacted by this disruption to our flight schedule,” he added.

He reassured customers that the airline is actively working towards resuming operations as soon as possible.

Passengers with existing bookings will receive direct communication from fCare regarding refunds, rebooking options, and alternative travel arrangements.

Afolabi encouraged customers to visit the airline’s official website and social media channels for the latest updates.

