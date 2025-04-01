Green Africa Suspends Operations Over Airline, Lessor’s Disagreement

Share

Green Africa Airways said it had suspended its operations until after the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays as a result of a sudden and unexpected development with its aircraft lessors.

The airline that prides itself as a true version of low-cost airline in Nigeria said the issues it has with its aircraft lessors had prevented them from operating their flights over the next few days.

The Chief Executive Officer of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, in a statement to its customers, said:

“In line with our commitment to transparency at Green Africa, I am reaching out to keep you informed of a sudden and unexpected development with our aircraft lessor that prevents us from operating our flights over the next few days”.

Afolabi further stated that the carrier made ef

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

