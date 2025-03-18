New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Aviation
  3. Green Africa Introduces…

Green Africa Introduces gChat Bot To Improve Customer Experience

Green Africa has launched its gChat bot to meet its customers’ evolving needs. The chat bot is designed to provide customers with seamless self-service options and direct access to Green Africa’s dedicated gCare specialists for personalised assistance.

As the first chatbot introduced by a Nigerian airline, gChat aligns with Green Africa’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve customer experience and provide efficient, round-the-clock support.

The chatbot is now live and accessible 24/7 on Green Africa’s website, greenafrica.com. According to Chioma Nwafor, Manager of Customer Care and Quality Assurance at Green Africa, “at Green Africa, our customers are at the heart of everything we do.

We are constantly exploring innovative ways to enhance their experience and address their concerns promptly.

The introduction of gChat is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service and ensuring customer satisfaction.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Otti To Build New Faculties Of Law, Agric For ABSU
Read Next

Why Fubara Shouldn’t Be At Wike’s Mercy, By Briggs
Share
Copy Link
×