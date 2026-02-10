Green Africa In Rebuilding Phase, Acquires Second ATR72-600 Aeroplane

In a significant move for Nigeria’s aviation landscape, Green Africa has followed up on its 2025 milestone by adding a second aircraft to its fleet, further solidifying its “rebuilding” phase and its unique partnership with Access Bank.

This acquisition marks a deliberate departure from the volatile leasing models that caused operational disruptions for the carrier in early 2025. By owning its assets, Green Africa is positioning itself as a more stable, “value” carrier with a focus on Nigerian regional connectivity.

The collaboration with Access Bank is particularly noteworthy because it utilises a Naira-denominated debt facility. The incoming aircraft, an ATR 72-600 with manufacturer’s serial number 1064 and registration mark 5NGAC, will help Green Africa increase capacity on its existing routes across the country.

Founder & CEO of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, said: “We are delighted to welcome our second owned aircraft (5N-GAC) to the fleet.

The addition of 5N-GAC will help strengthen a sustainable foundation for Green Africa to grow and deliver on its promise to provide safe, reliable, and affordable air travel to a broader group of customers in the country and across the continent at scale.”

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director / CEO of Access Bank, commented: “At Access Bank, we are committed to empowering businesses that drive economic progress and create long-term value for society.

“Our partnership with Green Africa reflects our confidence in visionary enterprises that are transforming critical sectors of the economy.

Following the strong performance of Green Africa’s first aircraft acquisition, we are proud to extend our support for this second aircraft, which will further enhance capacity and accelerate growth. “We remain steadfast in our mission to provide innovative financial solutions that enable businesses to scale, thrive, and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s development.”