Greece Battles Wildfires As Heatwave Rages Across Southern

Firefighters are battling several wildfires in Greece as a scorching heatwave wreaks havoc across southern Europe. In the past 24 hours alone, more than 152 new fires have broken out across Greece – and thousands of people have been evacuated.

Around 4,850 firefighters are engaged in a multi-front battle to contain the flames.

At least three people have died in Spain, Albania and Turkey, with dozens more, inlcuding firefighters, taken to hospiitals with smoke inhalation and burns, reports the BBC.

Temperatures surpassed 40C in several locations earlier this week, with record temperatures hitting France and Slovenia.

At least 13 firefighters have been treated for burns and other injuries, fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said yesterday, warning the conditions could become even more challenging in the coming days.