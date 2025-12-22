Greatest Moments In AFCON History

Throughout its storied history, the Africa Cup of Nations has provided a relentless stream of drama, skill and raw emotion. In truth, narrowing down all of that heritage to just a few entries would cause inevitable heartbreak for any fan.

However, these specific mile- stones represent the very soul of the continental game, mark- ing the peaks of triumph and the depths of despair. Here, Sports Mole recalls some of the moments that have shaped African footballing identity from the inaugural tournament in 1957.

The first goal (1957)

Raafat Attia etched his name into the history books by scor- ing the first-ever goal in AFCON history on February 10, 1957. Converting a 21st-minute pen- alty against hosts Sudan in Khartoum, the Egyptian forward provided the spark for a tournament that would grow to define a continent.

Ad-Diba’s fi nal hat-trick (1957)

In the very first final, Egypt’s Ad-Diba recorded the tournament’s first hat-trick. Ad-Diba remarkably went one better by netting four goals in a 4-0 demolition of Ethiopia, and this remains the only time a player has scored four goals in a final.

Pokou’s five-star performance (1970)

Laurent Pokou produced an individual performance for the ages when Ivory Coast faced Ethiopia in 1970. The legendary striker net- ted five goals in the 6-1 victory, a feat that remains an unbeaten record in the competition.

Mulamba’s unreachable peak (1974)

Ndaye Mulamba of Zaire set a breathtaking benchmark dur- ing the 1974 edition in Egypt. Mulamba scored nine goals across the tournament, a record for the most goals in a single AFCON campaign that still survives today.

The marathon shootout (1992)

The 1992 final between Ivory Coast and Ghana in Dakar fea- tured a historic penalty shoot- out, with every player on the pitch required to take a kick for the first time in a major interna- tional final. The Elephants won 11-10 after 24 penalties, following a tense, goalless 120 minutes.

Zambia’s 1994 resilience

After the tragic 1993 plane crash that killed nearly the en- tire national squad, a rebuilt Zambian team, led by Kalusha Bwalya, reached the 1994 AFCON final in Tunisia. Despite narrowly losing to Nigeria, their journey became a power- ful testament to resilience.

Madiba magic (1996)

In 1996, South Africa’s vic- tory symbolized national unity after apartheid, with Nelson Mandela watching as Mark Williams scored twice to defeat Tunisia in the final.

Benni’s four-goal blitz (1998)

In 1998, Benni McCarthy made headlines by scoring four goals in just 13 minutes against Namibia, setting the record for the fastest four-goal haul in the competition’s history.

The Ghost of Lagos (2000)

The 2000 final between Nigeria and Cameroon was marked by controversy when Victor Ikpeba’s penalty, which hit the bar, seemed to cross the line, but the referee denied the goal. Cameroon ultimately won, leaving Nigerian fans in disbelief.

Eto’o vs. Drogba (2006)

The 2006 quarter-final between Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon showcased a dramatic shoot- out between Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o. After a 1-1 draw, the teams faced a 24-penalty shootout. Eto’o missed his second attempt, allowing Drogba to score and send the Elephants to the semi-finals, concluding the clash of Africa’s top strikers.

Egypt’s three-peat (2006–2010)

Egypt achieved an extraordinary feat by winning three consecutive AFCON titles under coach Hassan Shehata, from their 2006 victory in Cairo to the 2010 win in Luanda. This remarkable achievement is un- likely to be matched in African football for many years.

The miracle of Libreville (2012)

Nineteen years after the air disaster that decimated their national team, Zambia returned to Libreville to win their first AFCON title. In a script that felt written by destiny, they defeated a starstudded Ivory Coast on penalties.

The emotional scenes of the players mourning their fallen heroes on the nearby beach after the victory remains a hauntingly beautiful moment.

Renard’s double (2015)

Herve Renard became the first manager to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two differ- ent countries when he led Ivory Coast to glory in 2015. Having previously guided underdogs Zambia to the title, his tactical nous helped the El- ephants end their 23-year wait for a trophy. It was a historic feat that cemented his legacy as a tactical master.

Mane’s rocket-powered penalty (2021)

Having been thwarted from the spot early on in the 2021 fi- nal by Gabaski, Sadio Mane was not to be denied in the shootout against Egypt, earning Senegal their maiden AFCON triumph. The Lions of Teranga had been denied on shootouts by Cameroon in 2002, with then captain Aliou Cisse the coach of the Lions side that ultimately reigned supreme on the con- tinent. Redemption.

The Elephant Resurrection (2023)

Host nation Cote d’Ivoire pulled off a footballing miracle in the 2023 edition. After a 4-0 group-stage loss left them on the brink of elimInation, they fired Jean-Louis Gasset and scraped through to the knockouts. Against all odds, they fought back to win the trophy under interim coach Emerse Fae, completing arguably the most incredible comeback in the history of the tournament.