Greatest Honour To Nwosu’s For Ensuring Credible, Transparent Polls – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed that the greatest honour to a champion like the late Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, was to ensure credible and transparent elections in the country.

The President said this in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, where he commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late patriot who died on Thursday in a US hospital.

Nwosu was the Chairman of NEC from 1989 to 1993 and oversaw the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, which General Ibrahim Babangida annulled.

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election using an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

The President held fond memories of Nwosu as a bold and courageous administrator.

He expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of a patriot and national asset who played a significant role in shaping the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today.

Tinubu affirms that the greatest honour to champions of democracy like Nwosu was to ensure that elections in the country remain credible, transparent and democratic, reflecting the people’s right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

He prayed God almighty to grant the soul of the departed political scientist eternal rest and divine comfort for those who mourn him.

