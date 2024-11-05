Greater UNN @64

Share

Independence in 1960 came in various forms. Nigeria lowered the Union Jack for the green-white-green which did not signify a complete departure from British hegemony.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) came across the Atlantic. Founded in 1955, it took off on October 7, 1960 with the dignified presence of Princess Alexandra of Kent. Governor-General Nnamdi Azikiwe, the brain behind UNN, was only being diplomatically correct.

The university had the American touch. Zik, the first Nigerian to graduate from an American university wanted to prove that degrees from outside the United Kingdom were equally honourable. Education did not end around Oxford and Cambridge. Howard joined the fray. UNN thus made a bold statement. It became Nigeria’s first autonomous indigenous university.

The University College Ibadan was still an appendage of the University of London and never had a Vice Chancellor until Nsukka emerged. In the bid to ‘Restore the Dignity of Man,’ UNN roared like a Lion. By 1965, it turned out the first set of graduates.

It took the University of Ibadan, a further two years to become totally independent with its first set of Nigerian made graduates. At Nsukka, new courses emerged.

Students did not need to be shipped or flown to Britain to study Law. Mass Communication was also introduced. UNN graduates earned respect all over the country and beyond. This then led to the establishment of more universities across Nigeria. Students’ unionism made more sense when Isaac Adaka Boro, representing UNN, took the government to court over the 1964 Federal Elections.

The students would later be proven right when the First Republic collapsed like a deck of cards two years later. The import is that through the UNN, students became aware of their political environment and were prepared to take bold steps, seeking accountability. Unfortunately, today, Nigerian students sit back and watch politicians destroy the very fabrics of democracy and our national unity.

Nsukka was also the home of sports. Azikiwe distinguished himself in Nigeria and the United States. He played football for Lagos Diamond in 1923, founded Zik Athletic Club in 1938 and built the Yaba Stadium in 1940. In 1926, Storer College, West Virginia named him, ‘Track and Field All Rounder’. Zik built a stadium at UNN and named it after Akanu Ibiam – the first Governor of the former

Eastern Region (December 1960 – January 1966). That was the first time a Nigerian university would own a stadium. And when the first West African Universities Games came in 1966, Nsukka finished ahead of older institutions like Fourah Bay, Freetown (Sierra Leone), Kwame Nkrumah, Legon (Ghana), Cuttington College, Monrovia (Liberia) and University of Ibadan.

The number one athlete of the Games was Sidney Asiodu, a Zoology student of UNN, who won gold in the 100 and 200 metres events.

The football team also beat others to emerge tops. The effect of the Department of Health and Physical Education was obvious on the university’s athletes. Sadly the Civil War took its toll on the university.

Asiodu was killed during the Asaba Genocide of 1967.Major Mike Ezeteoha, a pioneer undergraduate and Best Graduating Student in Geology was killed by friendly fire, just one week to the end of the crisis in 1970. Capt. M.P. Amilo and many more who joined the Army, also perished in the 30-month crisis.

UNN became the ‘University of Biafra’ and it was through its American staff that Enugu knew of an impending Nigerian declaration of war, with an attack on July 6, 1967.

When it was all over, the university was restored to its old name. The university was meant to be scrapped after the war but influential men like Brig. Samuel Ogbemudia resisted that move. And indeed the dignity of man was restored.

In 1974, its campus was the theatre of the first open heart surgery in sub-Saharan Africa, courtesy of Drs. Fabian Udekwu, Humphrey Anyanwu and Sir Majid Yacoub, a British Egyptian.

The university has had some of the best brains in the land managing it. Eni Njoku, the first Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, arrived as the first Nigerian Professor of Botany.

Years after Njoku, whose daughter Nnenna won an All Africa Games silver medal in 1973, came Frank Ndili, first Nigerian Professor of Nuclear Physics. At 64, UNN must go back to its roots and start doing great things again.

Nigeria’s first autonomous university can still perform feats and produce graduates that can rank among the best in the world. Globally, the name deserves to be highly ranked.

The serene environment of Nsukka, beautified by hills and valleys, moulded Chimamanda Adichie, daughter of the First Nigerian Professor of Statistics and a renowned Librarian. More can come out from there. The world is waiting. Congratulations, UNN.

