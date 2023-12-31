Greater Lagos Fiesta Kicks Off With Huge Turnout of Fun Lovers

The usual annual end-of- the-year entertainment event by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture tagged, “Greater Lagos Fiesta” kicked off on Friday 29th December, in Epe, Agege, Ikorodu and Badagry centres amidst a large turnout of the crowd of fun seekers across all the locations of the event. The 3-day event which continued on Saturday 30th December, will climax today, Sunday, 31st December through the early hours of 1st of January, 2024 as attendees will Countdown to the New Year at all the locations including Sol Beach, Oniru.

Speaking at the Badagry venue of the event on Friday, according to a release by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Seriki Omowunmi, the Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Hon. Solomon Bonu, expressed satisfaction with the huge turnout of fun lovers at this year’s Greater Lagos Fiesta, saying that Badegry venue had always been known for large turnout of attendees.

He informed that the State governor approved the hosting of the event as a way of bringing Lagos youths together for entertainment, fun, and relaxation. The yearly event, according to him, also provides a platform for the discovery of talents and exposure for indigenous artists, comedians, and entertainers to further showcase their talents in each of the divisions of the state. He said: “Not only will the Greater Lagos Fiesta be a hub of musical brilliance; it will also be a platform to celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Lagos State.

From traditional dances to captivating art displays, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of these Lagos residents.” At the Ikorodu centre, the council chairman of Igbogbo Bayeku, Hon. Sesan Daisi, declared the entertainment show open on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with a promise that Lagosians will enjoy more dividends of democracy and more developmental projects in the year 2024.

He said this year’s edition of the event is a remarkable celebration of culture, music, and entertainment, as upcoming artists, indigenous entertainers, and A-List artists like Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Olamide, Teni, Mayorkun, Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Shallipopi and many others are expected to continue to provide entertainment for Lagosians throughout the event.