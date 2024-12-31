Greater Lagos Countdown 2025: Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Olamide, Others Headline Event

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced the Greater Lagos Count – down 2025, a spectacular 24- hour celebration to usher in the New Year in grand style.

This highly anticipated annual event will take place from today, tomorrow, offering an unforgettable musical and cultural experience for all attendees.

Headlining this year’s celebration are global Afrobeat superstar Wizkid, iconic rapper Olamide, and other A-list artists, including Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Vibez, and more, set to electrify audiences across Lagos’ five IBILE divisions—Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe.

The countdown will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, and other designated locations on December 31, 2024, at 7 PM for an epic night of entertainment, cult ural showcases, and vibrant Lagos energy as “we countdown to 2025 together! Entry is free, but registration is required to secure your spot.

Sign up now at: https://bit.ly/GreaterLa – gosCountdown25 for access to the designated venues:

