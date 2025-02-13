Greater Efficiency, Collaboration Needed For Energy Sector To Be Competitive – TotalEnergies DMD

Share

The Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater Assets, Total Energies E&P Nigeria Limited, Engr Victor Bandele, has stressed the need for greater efficiency and collaboration for the energy industry in Nigeria to be competitive and attract investments.

He, according to a statement on Thursday, also stated that the right environment increases the appetite for investment.

Bandele and other company executives shared perspectives on Driving Africa’s Energy at a session of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference.

The session highlighted how African International Oil Companies (IOCs) and independents are navigating the complexities of the oil and gas industry, with insights on strategic developments and portfolio management.

While expressing optimism that oil and gas, which Africa needs for its development would remain relevant, he noted the heightened level of competition for resources as it impacts the industry.

He said: “There’s a lot of competition going on worldwide. There is competition within us in the country. Extrapolate a bit, there is a big competition for investments in Africa. There is that big competition playing around the world.”

He cautioned that as a result, investment designated for one region could go to another.

“So, we need to be desperate for projects that are ongoing to meet efficiency in costs, delivery and sustainability”, he added.

Responding to a commendation from NLNG about the company’s consistency in meeting its gas supply obligations, Bandele noted that TotalEnergies’ had achieved zero routine gas flare over a year ago and was committed to fulfilling its supply obligations and offering more with the FID on UBETA gas project.

He indicated that the speed with which the FID on UBETA was taken, a few months after an executive order with the right incentives, was an index to the fact that the right environment enables a large appetite for investments.

According to the statement, the panel had the Chief Executive of Tsavo Oilfield Services Limited, Engineer Elisabeth Rogo, from Kenya, as moderator.

Other panellists were Mr Akeem Ariyo, Managing Director, AOS Orwell; Osayande Igiehon, Managing Director, Heirs Energies; Nnamdi Anowi, General Manager, Production, NLNG; and the Chairman & Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria, Jim Swartz represented by the General Manager, Wells, Chevron Nigeria, Mrs Maureen Ikenedu.

Share

Please follow and like us: