Greater Delta: Group urges support for Oborevwori

The President-General of Urhobo Rebirth Congress, Stephen Ogheneochuko, has advised Delta State citizens to support the government of Sheriff Oborevwori so that Delta State will continue to be a leading state in the country.

Ogheneochuko who addressed journalists in Warri, Delta State, said a tree cannot make a forest, thus the governor needed the support and prayers of all to achieve success at the end of his tenure for the good of all.

He congratulated the governor on his victory at the polls while appealing that he should ensure that only persons of proven characters with enviable track records of excellent achievements in the past are appointed into sensitive positions in the state.