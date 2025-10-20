Great Nigeria Insurance Posts N2bn Profit

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc (GNI) has reported an impressive financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023, recording a N2 billion profit after tax and a 254 per cent increase in net investment income, despite prevailing economic headwinds.

The Chairman Great Nigeria Insurance Plc Bade Aluko, at the firm’s 2023 Annual General Meeting in Lagos, said the results reflected the company’s resilience and strategic management amid both global and domestic challenges.

According to him, GNI’s net investment income surged from N1.3 billion in 2022 to N4.6 billion in 2023, while profit after tax jumped from a loss of N736 million in 2022 to a profit of N2 billion in 2023.

“Our organisation gallantly thrived through the avalanche of economic woes that swept businesses globally and locally since the pandemic and the RussiaUkraine war. Despite these challenges, we have emerged profitable, as reflected in our books,” Aluko stated.