Great Nations Are Built By Leaders Who Make Hard Choices Together – Akpabio

As Tinubu ignores NASS appeal to review police aides' withdrawal

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, asserted that great nations are not built by perfect conditions, but by leaders who make hard choices together.

Akpabio made this assertion in his speech, titled “Planting The Future Together” which he read during the presentation of the N58.18 2026 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

He observed that many Nigerians view the patriotic collaborative work between the National Assembly and the Executive Arm as a sell-out by the Parliament, stressing that nations advance when the Executive and the Legislature work in concert, and they falter when the two become locked in hostility.

His speech reads in part: “Mr President, your presence before Parliament today underscores a fundamental truth of democratic governance: that progress is forged when institutions work in concert; when authority is exercised with accountability; and when leadership listens, engages, and leads with courage and clarity of purpose.

“Many in our country view the patriotic collaborative work between the National Assembly and the Executive Arm as a sell-out by the Parliament.

“But history is unambiguous on one enduring lesson: nations advance when the Executive and the Legislature work in concert, and they falter when the two become locked in hostility.

“Across history and continents, the pattern remains consistent: when the organs of state treat each other as adversaries, the nation pays the price; but when they act as partners under the constitution, stability deepens, reforms take root, and progress becomes possible. It is within this spirit of constitutional partnership—not rivalry or servility—that great national decisions (like budgeting) acquire meaning and momentum.

“Budgets tell a story. Show me a nation’s budget, and I will tell you its priorities, its fears, and its hopes. They reveal what a nation truly values, expose what it is prepared to confront, and chart the future it seeks to build.

“The 2026 Appropriation Bill you are about to present is therefore far more than a compilation of figures. It should be a statement of intent—a reflection of priorities, a record of difficult choices, and a roadmap for the next phase of Nigeria’s national renewal.

“Over the past year, our country has navigated a period of significant transition in the midst of challenges. Families have felt the strain of rising costs. Businesses have adjusted to a changing economic environment.

“Young Nigerians have asked hard and legitimate questions about opportunity, fairness, and their place in the nation’s future. Insecurity has tested our collective resolve and reminded us that peace is not a gift we inherit, but a responsibility we must constantly defend.

“Yet history teaches us something enduring: Nigeria does not retreat in the face of difficulty—we confront it. We confront it with resilience forged in adversity, with faith in our shared destiny, and with an unyielding belief that tomorrow can be better than today.

“From one generation to the next, this nation has survived storms not by surrendering to despair, but by standing together, reforming what must be reformed, and renewing our commitment to justice, inclusivity, and progress.

“This is not a season for cynicism. It is a season for optimism. Not a moment for resignation, but a call to responsibility—by government, by institutions, and by citizens alike.

“For every challenge before us is also an invitation: to build a more equitable economy, to secure our communities, to restore trust in public life, and to ensure that the promise of Nigeria is not postponed, but delivered.

“The 2025 Budget was introduced at a moment that demanded uncommon courage. It required confronting structural weaknesses long postponed. And it is important to place on record that the progress we are now witnessing has been achieved despite persistent scepticism, relentless criticism, and the loud objections of naysayers and traducers who doubted both the necessity and the resolve of reform.

“These were difficult decisions—yet necessary ones—and they reflect a leadership willing to choose long-term national interest over short-term comfort.

“As a result, we are now witnesses to measurable gains. Government revenues are improving. Public finance is being managed with greater discipline and transparency. Strategic investments in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and human capital are laying a firmer foundation for sustainable growth. Nigeria is regaining confidence—within its borders and in the eyes of the international community.

“Nation-building is not the work of one man or one institution. It is a collective endeavour that requires patience, sacrifice, and unity of purpose. I enjoin all Nigerians to continue to support the patriotic efforts of our President.

“Also, assure Nigerians that we will continue to serve them with heart and might and represent them with all our strength,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu ignored the appeal made by the National Assembly, seeking a reversal to the withdrawal of police aides attached to members of the apex parliament.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, while reading his address of welcome, appealed to the President to passionately consider the request by the two chambers, calling on him to reverse his earlier decision to withdraw police aides attached to the member.

However, the President concluded his budget presentation without mentioning the issue until he departed the legislative complex.