Great Ife Alumni Association Mourns Demise Of Oyeweso

Great Ife Alumni Association, Osogbo Branch has described the death of a renowned Cultural Historian and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Prof. Abdulgafar Siyanbola Oyeweso as very unfortunate, devastating and a colossal loss to the Association, Academia and the Nation at large.

In a statement issued by the Branch’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe, the Branch Chairman, Mr Adelani Aderinola, described the demise of Prof. Oyeweso as a monumental loss, not only to the Great Ife Alumni Association and Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife community but equally to the academia, Osun State and the Nation at large.

Aderinola described the late scholar as “an intellectual beacon whose academic footprints transcended classrooms,” citing his role in mentoring young scholars, preserving African history, and promoting constructive dialogue through academia and community service.

The Osogbo Branch Chairman of the Great Ife Alumni Association maintained that the shocking demise of Prof. Siyan Oyeweso has left a void which is obviously difficult to fill, as the late Professor of History was a rare breed, very deep in content and ever ready to impact knowledge.

He added, “On behalf of the Executive and Members of Great Ife Alumni Association Osogbo Branch, I would like to commiserate with the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Professor Abdulgafar Siyanbola Oyeweso on his shocking death.

” Though very painful, we take solace in the fact that Prof. Oyeweso lived an impactful life. He dedicated his life to community service, knowledge sharing and nation building.

“For us at the Great Ife Alumni Association Osogbo Branch, we have lost a rare gem, a chartered humanist, a man of great capacity, cerebration and candour whose phenomenal commitment to the progress and development of our Association and Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, our Alma Mata cannot be forgotten.” The statement ended.