Gratuity Payment: Osun NUP Cancels Protest, Embrace Dialogue

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Osun State Chapter has announced the cancellation of the planned protest by pensioners in the state, over the delayed payment of their pensions and gratuity.

The Union made this known in a statement jointly signed by the state Chairman, Alh. Salawu Ganiyu and Secretary, Comrade Dele Aina, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Tuesday,

According to the NUP, the planned protest by a section of pensioners should be put on hold since the leadership of the union is in talks with the state government.

“In view of the meeting held with the state government representatives, the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners has pleaded with the warring contributory pensioners to let’s embrace dialogue as there’s a lot to gain in dialoguing than being confrontational.

“It’s in lieu of this that, the state office of the pensioners is appealing to all pensioners in the state to support the present government in its bid to ameliorate the suffering of the pensioners in the state.

“We want to state here that, though, we are aware of the yearnings of the contributory pensioners and we have been in talking terms with the government to ameliorate the long-suffering of the pensioners in the state, which the Contributory pensioners and 2011/2012 forum were not exempted.

“In as much as the government owes us a duty to pay our dues which we have all laboured for, we still believe in dialogue rather than confrontation.

“We hereby declare that the planned protest is aborted as we still believe we can resolve the issue with dialogue.

“We want to enjoin the pensioners across the state to let’s give the government time to be able to sort out things in our favour.”