Gratuity: Ministry Urges Pensioners To Register With KWSRRA

Kwara State Ministry of Finance has urged all pensioners in the state and local governments to complete their registration with the Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA).

In a statement, Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, said the registration will qualify the pensioners for payment of outstanding gratuities dating back to 2011.

The statement reads: “Apart from fulfilling the obligation to update their data with the government for planning and security purposes, this registration will qualify them for the payment of outstanding gratuities dating back to 2011.

“Apart from the consistent monthly releases, the state and local government will soon begin another round of substantal payment of outstanding gratuities from 2011.”

