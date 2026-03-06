Gratuity: FG Approves 100% Annual Pay For Retiring Workers

The Federa Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new exit benefit scheme that will grant retiring federal civil servants a gratuity equivalent to 100 per cent of their total annual emolument.

The decision, which takes effect from January 1, 2026, was announced in a statement on Thursday by the office of the head of the civil service of the federation in Abuja.

Under the scheme, federal civil servants, who have served for a minimum of 10 years, will receive the gratuity upon retirement, in addition to benefits under the existing contributory pension scheme.

According to the statement, the approval followed extensive deliberations and technical input from an interministerial technical committee set up by the office of the head of the civil service of the federation.

The committee worked with the National Pension Commission, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the office of the accountantgeneral of the federation to develop what it described as a sustainable implementation framework.

Didi Esther Walson-Jack, head of the civil service of the federation, commended the council for approving the initiative, describing it as a major step toward improving the welfare of federal civil servants.

She said the decision demonstrated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu recognises the dedication and sacrifices of public servants. “This approval is a profound acknowledgement of the invaluable contributions of our civil servants who have devoted their productive years to public service and national development,” she said.

“The exit benefit scheme significantly enhances the retirement package of our officers and boosts confidence in the federal government’s commitment to their welfare.”

Walson-Jack added that the initiative aligns with ongoing reforms aimed at building a more motivated and performance-driven civil service, noting that detailed implementation guidelines would be issued later.