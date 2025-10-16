When 58-year-old Eugene Michael stepped into the hall of the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, during the 2025 World Sight Day press conference, his eyes glistened with something more than sight — gratitude.

“For 32 years, I struggled,” he said, his voice trembling. “But today, I can see. I can read again. I can live again. My message to Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome is simple — thank you for giving me back my sight and my dignity.”

Michael’s story is one of thousands that have come to define the humanitarian legacy of Loveworld Medicaid — a nonprofit medical outreach founded under the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI). The organisation has brought hope, healing, and restored vision to communities that once lived in the shadows of blindness and poverty.

From despair to vision restored

Another beneficiary, Mr. Chibunna Emmanuel Nwachukwu, an information technologist, shared his dramatic journey to sight. In 2017, a violent attack left his right eye severely injured. After multiple failed surgeries and recurring growths in both eyes, he feared permanent blindness.

“At one point, I couldn’t read, I couldn’t drive, and even simple tasks became painful,” he recounted. “Then a friend told me about Loveworld Medicaid. When I got there, they examined me and said I would need another surgery.

I was scared, but the doctors gave me hope.” On May 9, 2025, Nwachukwu underwent his second surgery — completely free of charge. “Within a week, I began to see clearly again,” he said, smiling. “Before, I couldn’t even open a bottle of water without pain. Now, I can see the world again. The operation was miraculous.”

A second chance at life

For Mr. Adekunle Ojo, a consultant who lost much of his sight to glaucoma, the journey to Loveworld Medicaid marked the beginning of a new chapter. “About 11 years ago, my vision became blurry,” he said. “Doctors told me there was no cure — that I should just accept my fate. I went through laser surgery, but it didn’t work.”

The once-independent man became homebound. “I couldn’t work anymore. I once fell into a canal because I couldn’t see,” he recalled quietly. “I stopped going out to avoid embarrassment.”

Then came the announcement on News 24 about free eye tests and surgeries by Loveworld Medicaid. “I didn’t believe it at first,” Ojo admitted. “But my wife insisted. When we got there, they told me I would see again. After the surgery, my right eye began to see. Now, I can read, I can help my daughter with her studies, I can help my wife in her business. I got my life back.”

“Medicine Can Be Kind” — A Faith Based Model of Care

At the press conference, Dr. Olajumoke Ola-Akisanya, Assistant Director of Loveworld Medicaid, explained that their success lies not only in medical expertise but in compassion and faith.

“Loveworld Medicaid is built in the name of Jesus Christ,” she said. “Our medical experts are the best in the field, but we also pray before and after every surgery. We believe in both medical science and the power of God.” The organisation’s mission goes far beyond Nigeria.

“When we started, our goal was to serve indigent people and underserved communities,” Dr. Ola-Akisanya said. “But as we grew, we realised how vast the need was. Today, Loveworld Medicaid is expanding to reach more people globally — from Africa to Southeast Asia.”

We are restoring not just sight, but dignity. Every person deserves to live fully — with vision and purpose

18,000 beneficiaries and counting

In just one year under its Global Medicaid 10,000 Vision Initiative, Loveworld Medicaid has provided free eye services to over 18,000 people, including 725 free surgeries. Many received prescription glasses, medications, and diagnostic tests — all at no cost.

“Our goal for next year is to reach 100,000 people,” said Dr. Ola-Akisanya. “We are expanding partnerships and collaborations to make this happen. Every service we provide is completely free because our partners — led by the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International — make it possible.”

Beyond surgery: Building a healthier, kinder world

Loveworld Medicaid also runs ongoing health education and preventive outreach programmes, from first aid and CPR training in schools to advocacy for voluntary blood donation.

“We believe medicine can be compassionate,” Dr. Ola-Akisanya emphasised. “We are restoring not just sight, but dignity. Every person deserves to live fully — with vision and purpose.”

The organisation encourages volunteers and medical professionals worldwide to join their mission. “People hear about what we’re doing and want to help,” she added. “They see real lives transformed, and they want to use their skills for something good.”

Lighting the world, one eye at a time

As the event drew to a close, the hall was filled with applause — not for statistics, but for stories. Behind every number was a person who could now see their loved ones, read a book, or walk unaided again.

Loveworld Medicaid’s journey, anchored by compassion, faith, and partnership, stands as a powerful testament that healthcare can be free, transformative, and divine.

From Nigeria to Asia, the organisation continues to light up lives, one surgery at a time. “I once lived in darkness,” said Ojo, his eyes glimmering with hope. “But now, I can see the light. And that light came through Loveworld Medicaid.”