The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has stressed that the development of grassroots was the cornerstone of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The SGF gave this assurance on Tuesday while receiving in the audience a delegation from the National Association of Former Elected Local Government Council Chairmen of Nigeria (NALGON) led by its Chairman, Rt. Hon. Shaba Ibrahim in Abuja.

He underscored the premium the administration places on bringing development to the grassroots through the Local Government Autonomy and other initiatives for meaningful development across the country.

“Grassroots development is the cornerstone of this administration. President Tinubu is committed to ensuring that the quality of life at the local level receives the needed attention. This is why he emphasised on the actualization of the Local Government autonomy,” he said

Akume encouraged all Nigerians to pray for the President as he steered the affairs of the country because he meant well for the general well-being of everyone.

He added that the steps taken so far by Mr President were indicative of his unwavering determination to ensure sustainable development trickles down to people living in rural areas.

Speaking, the NALGON boss, said the essence of the visit was to seek the SGF’s endorsement for the “One Nigeria” Project and to acquaint him with the preparations towards the project.

According to him, NALGON EMERITUS was committed to championing the One Nigeria Project and it was seeking collaboration with the Office and other relevant stakeholders towards the success of the conference.

He added that the forthcoming conference would bring together Nigerians across the 774 Local Government Areas to propagate unity for the progress of the country.

