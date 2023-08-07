Grants Us Our Financial Autonomy Now, Kano Assembly To Gov. Yusuf

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday asked the State Government-led New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to as a matter of urgency grant them their Financial Autonomy.

The Assembly believes that it is high time for the Government of Kano State to guarantee the Financial Autonomy of the State House of Assembly and the Judicial sector of the Ancient City because it is explicitly enshrined in the Nation Constitution.

Making this submission during plenary, the State House of Assembly, urged the State Government, to ensure financial autonomy to the legislative and judiciary, Democracy is meant to be fully entrenched.

The House presided over by the Speaker, Isma’il Jibril Falgore, believes that with full financial autonomy, they would have smooth running of the legislative Chamber devoid of influence or interventions.

A Member of the Legislative Chamber, Representing the Ungoggo constituency, Alhaji Aminu Sa’adu argued while making his submission on the matter that, the Nigerian constitution provided for the full financial autonomy for the Legislature and the Judiciary, which although yet to be enjoyed by them.

After careful deliberations, the House adopted the resolution and called on the Kano state government to do the needful, by granting financial autonomy to the legislative Chamber and the judiciary.

In another development, the House, approved a motion, seeking the state government to complete the construction of a school of post-basic midwifery in Gezawa.

The member representing Gezawa local government area, Abdullahi Yahaya explained that the building has reached 65%, but is yet to be completed, to enable the commencement of academic activities.

He appealed to the legislators to support the motion, saying that, the school of midwifery would reduce the burden on other health institutions, and provide opportunities to residents of the area among others.

However, the House also mandated the state government, to bring an end to the lingering water scarcity in Tudun Wada local government area, in a motion moved by Sule Lawan a Member of the Constituency.