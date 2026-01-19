Granting Pardon To Bandits, Terrorists, Threats To Nat’l Security – Adeyanju

A human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has raised alarm over the continued pampering disposition of some northern leaders towards bandits and terrorists, and the consistent calls to grant them pardon and amnesty.

Adeyanju, in a statement he personally signed, warned the government and other stakeholders who are engaging in any form of peace accord with terrorists, saying that such actions portend a grave danger to national security.

The lawyer noted that non-state actors who had taken arms to kill both civilians and security agents should be arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

According to him, it is counterproductive to assume that terrorists have repented and thereby releasing them into the communities to intermingle with the people they had attacked.

Adeyanju said, “The continued negotiation, payment, forgiveness, and appeasement of bandits and terrorists by the government amounts to indirect financing of terrorism.

“ Terrorists do not repent, and banditry is not a misunderstanding that can be settled across negotiation tables. These are criminals who should be arrested, prosecuted, and jailed, not hosted in Government Houses or rewarded with concessions.

“ The idea of forgiving terrorists is alien to any serious state; it sets a dangerous precedent and sends the message that taking up arms, killing citizens, and destabilising the country pays. It encourages more criminality, as others will be emboldened to bear arms knowing the government will eventually negotiate, compensate, and beg them.

“ These terrorists have committed far worse crimes than Nnamdi Kanu, for example, who, whatever the allegations of incitement, did not physically kill anyone.

“ Yet thousands of Nigerians have been slaughtered by terrorists who are now being embraced by our government. This approach undermines the idea of justice, and it threatens the foundation of national security in the long run”