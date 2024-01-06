Granting Him Asylum in Order, Says Amb Lawal

President of the Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN), Ambassador Gani Lawal, has dismissed the criticisms trailing Nigeria’s offer of temporary asylum to the former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, who is being accused of treason by his successor, Julius Maada Bio, following the attempted coup in Sierra Leone in November 2023. Lawal, a former Nigeria Deputy Principal Representative in Algeria, said the decision of Nigeria to host Koroma and Nigeria’s position on coups in the West African region were two different things.

He said: “They are two different issues. One is about the trump up charge, which has not been proved, while the other is a substantive issue of unconstitutional change of government. “ECOWAS policy on unconstitutional change of gov- ernment has not changed. What we are witnessing is the practicality of implementation, in which case, ECOWAS does not want to throw away the baby with the bath water. “You must have observed a lot of tinkering with their original position to allow for dialogue in resolving the problem of unconstitutional change of government.”

Koroma was on Tuesday charged with four counts of treason in connection to the attempted coup and other crimes, but was flown into Nigeria on Thursday following a reprieve negotiated by the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Many Nigerians have criticised the decision of the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu, to host Koroma in Nigeria as strange and contradictory given the position Nigeria had taken in the earlier coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. The asylum was conveyed in a letter with reference number ECW/PC/ DC/2024-001/oat, dated January 2, which was signed by Omar Alieu Touray and addressed to President Bio of Sierra Leone, said the former president has accepted the offer to be hosted in Nigeria.

The letter read: “I refer to the mission to Freetown on 23 December of the high-level ECOWAS delegation led by His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and His Excellency, Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal. “I am pleased to inform Your Excellency that as part of the agreement reached during the mission, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has offered to host His Excellency, Ernest Bai Koroma, former president of Sierra Leone, in Abuja on a temporary basis. “The former president has accepted the offer to be hosted in Nigeria.

“Subject to your approval, arrangements will be made to fly former President Koroma out of Freetown on Thursday, 4 January 2024. “He will be accompanied by his office manager and personal assistant. “In addition to seeking Your Excellency’s approval for the departure from Sierra Leone of the former president on or around the date indicated above, I would like to seek your confirmation that once President Koroma leaves Sierra Leone, the following arrangements (as agreed during the mission) will be put in place.”