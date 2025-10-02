Grange Dominates Quomodo Interschools Swimming Grand Slam

The 2nd edition of Quomodo InterSchools Swimming Competition ended recently at the Ikoyi Club 1938, with Grange School emerging as the overall champions after a keen contest by all the schools.

It was huge fun and excitement at the swimming pool section of Ikoyi Club at the weekend as seven schools converged with young primary and secondary school swimmers on parade.

The event, sponsored by Quomodo Systems Africa, witnessed spirited performances from young swimmers representing Avi-Cenna International School, Children’s International School, Corona Schools, Grange School, Greensprings School, Lagoon & Whitesands Schools, and Meadow Hall School.

From the opening event to the final relays, the poolside atmosphere was electrifying and charged with cheers, bursts of school pride, banters and bragging rights of sorts. In the end, Grange School topped the scoreboard with 517 points, followed by Children’s International School with 389 points and Corona Schools in third place with 250.5 points.

Greensprings School came fourth with 196.5 points, while Meadow Hall School secured fifth position with 149 points. Lagoon & Whitesands Schools finished with 87 points, while Avi-Cenna International School ended with 68 points.