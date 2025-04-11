Grandville MD, Aranmolate Highlights Tech Role In Nigerian Healthcare Industry

Share

As global healthcare systems continue to evolve with the emergence of cutting-edge technologies, Dr. Rasheed Aranmolate, a leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon and Medical Director of Grandville Medical & Laser, has emphasized the critical role technology plays in modern hospital practices.

In a recent statement, Dr. Aranmolate shed light on the transformation underway in Nigeria’s private healthcare sector, driven by innovations such as robotic-assisted surgeries and AI-powered diagnostics.

According to him, these advancements are not only enhancing patient care but also improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes across various medical fields.

“The rapid advancement of medical technology has revolutionized hospital practices, enhancing patient care, improving diagnosis, and optimizing treatment outcomes,” Dr. Aranmolate explained.

He pointed out that institutions that fail to adapt to the pace of technological innovation risk falling behind, particularly in a healthcare landscape where precision, speed, and accessibility are increasingly non-negotiable.

Grandville Medical & Laser, one of Nigeria’s premier aesthetic and laser surgery clinics, has taken significant strides in aligning its operations with global best practices. The clinic now incorporates technology across all departments—from surgical planning and diagnostics to patient monitoring and recovery.

“At Grandville Medical & Laser, we are at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technology into our hospital operations,” Dr. Aranmolate stated. “Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care drives us to continuously adopt the latest medical advancements to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

Dr Aranmolate also emphasized that Grandville’s investment in tech is not just about machines but about empowering medical professionals and enhancing patient outcomes.

He stressed the need for a broader systemic approach where government, private health institutions, and investors collaborate to expand access to advanced healthcare solutions nationwide.

As Nigeria’s healthcare industry faces increasing demand for world-class services, Grandville’s model presents a forward-thinking blueprint for blending clinical expertise with innovation—a move that could set the tone for a new era of patient care in the country.

